New York's Family-Friendly Adirondacks Hamlet With Craft Beer, Hiking, And Swimming Is The Perfect Escape

Bolton Landing has all the ingredients for a perfect summer vacation, relaxing spring or fall trip, or even a winter trip to go ice fishing, skiing, or snowboarding at several nearby mountain resorts. During the warmer months, one of the iconic must-see attractions is a tour or dinner cruise aboard a classic steamboat ship, or you can soak in some colorful foliage during a fall voyage. From May through the end of October, the Lake George Steamboat Company offers cruises on three historic vessels, including the Mohican, which has been operating tours since 1908.

Travelers can also opt to rent their own pontoon boat (or other powerboats) for fishing or cruising around. Tubes and waterskis are also rentable. For something a little slower-paced, kayak, canoe, and stand-up paddleboards are available from the Lake George Kayak and Paddleboard Co., a one-stop watercraft repair shop, rental operator, and tour company that's located in a restored boathouse from 1890. If you just want to take a dip and spend a day on the shoreline, several beach parks in the area are fantastic swimming holes.

Adventure seekers can check out the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course, which has a total of 50 different obstacles such as climbing walls and ziplines (including one that spans 550 feet). If that's not your speed, music lovers can check out The Sembrich museum, which showcases the life of Polish opera singer Marcella Sembrich. During the summer months, visitors can explore several trails or attend musical events, concerts, lectures, and other events — right along the lakefront. When you're ready to unwind after a day of exploring, there are several restaurants and bars in town, but the Bolton Landing Brewing Co. is a standout, where you can sample craft beer in the taproom, order from a full dining menu, and recline on the beautiful outdoor patio.