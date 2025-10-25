New York's Family-Friendly Adirondacks Hamlet With Craft Beer, Hiking, And Swimming Is The Perfect Escape
Perched on Lake George, New York, a dazzling Adirondack gem that's been called the "Queen of the American Lakes," is the town of Bolton Landing, a family-friendly hamlet that's a long-time summer escape offering year-round activities. The 32-mile-long lake is known for its stunning, clear blue water and is ideal for boating and fishing, and, depending on the season, is chock full of salmon, bass, perch, and especially trout, alongside a dozen other kinds of fish. In the winter months, it draws ice fishermen and ice skaters. In the less frigid months, Lake George is also famous for its sightseeing voyages on gorgeous classic steamboats.
The charming town of Bolton Landing (also known as Bolton) is part of Adirondack Park, which holds the title of the largest state park in the United States. The Adirondacks are an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors, and there are plenty of camping opportunities and hiking near Bolton Landing, including moderately challenging 4-mile round-trip trails to Cat Mountain, with jaw-dropping views of Lake George as the reward for hard work. While in town, visitors can peruse a number of eclectic artisan shops as well as boutiques and antique stores.
Things to do in Bolton Landing
Bolton Landing has all the ingredients for a perfect summer vacation, relaxing spring or fall trip, or even a winter trip to go ice fishing, skiing, or snowboarding at several nearby mountain resorts. During the warmer months, one of the iconic must-see attractions is a tour or dinner cruise aboard a classic steamboat ship, or you can soak in some colorful foliage during a fall voyage. From May through the end of October, the Lake George Steamboat Company offers cruises on three historic vessels, including the Mohican, which has been operating tours since 1908.
Travelers can also opt to rent their own pontoon boat (or other powerboats) for fishing or cruising around. Tubes and waterskis are also rentable. For something a little slower-paced, kayak, canoe, and stand-up paddleboards are available from the Lake George Kayak and Paddleboard Co., a one-stop watercraft repair shop, rental operator, and tour company that's located in a restored boathouse from 1890. If you just want to take a dip and spend a day on the shoreline, several beach parks in the area are fantastic swimming holes.
Adventure seekers can check out the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course, which has a total of 50 different obstacles such as climbing walls and ziplines (including one that spans 550 feet). If that's not your speed, music lovers can check out The Sembrich museum, which showcases the life of Polish opera singer Marcella Sembrich. During the summer months, visitors can explore several trails or attend musical events, concerts, lectures, and other events — right along the lakefront. When you're ready to unwind after a day of exploring, there are several restaurants and bars in town, but the Bolton Landing Brewing Co. is a standout, where you can sample craft beer in the taproom, order from a full dining menu, and recline on the beautiful outdoor patio.
Planning your trip to Bolton Landing
Bolton Landing is located just over an hour's drive from Albany, or around four hours from New York City. If you're flying in, Albany International Airport (ALB) is a major hub with plenty of flight options. Alternatively, the Amtrak train (Adirondack route) also stops in Albany, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car is available at the train station. Several bus lines also run from New York and other major East Coast cities to the Albany area. If you want to extend your trip and do some city exploration, Albany is a history-rich metropolitan gem with world-class museums.
Those interested in sleeping under the stars will find several campgrounds near Bolton Landing, including at Hearthstone Point State Park, a lakeside park just a 12-minute drive from Bolton Landing. Or for even more seclusion, there are several islands with camping available to visitors (Glen Island, Narrow Island, and Long Island); however, you'd need to have access to a boat. There are also several cozy lodges, rustic cabins, and vacation rentals near the town that provide more of the comforts of home in a quiet, lakefront setting. For a truly unique stay, or for groups and weddings, Highlands Castle — actually three castles — promises a fairy tale-like stay with phenomenal views of Lake George.