Indiana's 'Blue Metropolis' Is A Charming Midwest City With Scenic Lake Access And A Walkable Downtown

From Koontz Lake's scenic fishing and boating to Mishawaka's walkable streets filled with local shops, the Hoosier State isn't lacking in destinations where you can enjoy either lake proximity or a vibrant, walkable downtown. But the city of Rochester, Indiana, known as the "Blue Metropolis", is unique, as it can claim both of these selling points — along with a hefty dose of Midwestern charm as the cherry on top. The seat of Fulton County, Rochester may only have around 6,000 people calling it home, but don't think that means it's light on amenities, as there are plenty of ways to keep busy in this tiny community.

The Blue Metropolis is conveniently located in the northern part of the state – only about 60 miles from Fort Wayne and just over 100 miles from Indianapolis. It's also just a two-hour drive from Chicago, meaning it's easily accessible from most major hubs. To find your way to Rochester from further away, the closest commercial airport is South Bend International Airport, which runs flights to and from several domestic destinations. You'll likely need a rental car to get here, but you can keep it parked most of the day as you wander downtown or venture out onto the water.