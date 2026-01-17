Your Tourist Dollar Goes A Lot Further In This Under-The-Radar Adventurous Country

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to visit one of Southeast Asia's most underrated countries where the U.S. dollar goes furthest, Laos is not only affordable, but full of low-cost, adventurous attractions for thrill-seekers. For adrenaline-junkies, there's an array of affordable, action-packed activities scattered throughout this somewhat overlooked country, from paramotoring in central Laos to ziplining in the south at a fraction of the cost you would pay elsewhere. The country has definitely earned a spot on the list of best hot air balloon rides around the world, especially when it costs three times less in Laos than in more well-known spots, like Dubai.

According to a study from HelloSafe, a financial website, Laos was ranked the most affordable travel destination in the world in 2025. By examining data like accommodation costs, food prices, domestic transportation expenses, and attraction fees, the average traveler would likely spend about $16 a day in Laos, according to the study. While most travelers head to Thailand, with over 32 million tourists that visited last year, Laos receives a fraction of that with around 4 million. But, if it's adventure you are seeking, Laos does not disappoint. Not only in the range of activities the country offers, but the affordable prices associated with them.

Wattay International Airport in Vientiane is the main airport for international travelers heading to Laos. Getting around the country is affordable too. From Vientiane, you can hop aboard the high-speed trains on the Laos-China Railway that connect major tourism cities in the north to the border of China in Boten. Download the official LCR Ticket app to book a seat, which includes a QR code that acts as your ticket. It's recommended to buy your ticket in advance, within three days of your departure date, in the early morning, as tickets tend to sell out fast. To reach cities in the south, you can book an overnight sleeping bus for about $15, saving you money on accommodation, but not by much, as most hostels start at $4 per night, including breakfast.