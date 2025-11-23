5 Asian Countries Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest
Budgeting is arguably the least enjoyable part of planning a holiday, especially when you realize how quickly the small expenses add up. According to NBC News, the price drop in plane fares to Europe in the past year may not be the discount miracle you imagined, as the prices for attractions and hotels have increased. It's no surprise that travelers consistently find that their U.S. dollars stretch significantly further in Asia than in Europe.
In fact, one Youtuber revealed how traveling around Asia cost them 64% less than what they'd spent in Europe for the same amount of time. Furthermore, numerous Reddit forums discussing cheaper holiday destinations are unanimous in one choice: Asia. So, if you're the type who doesn't mind settling into a long-haul flight with your genius travel accessories and a string of in-flight movies, expanding your options to Asian destinations can yield surprisingly cost-effective vacations.
Of course, not all destinations in Asia are created equal. For example, give Singapore or Hong Kong a miss if you're planning to maximize how far your dollars can take you, as these two cities were ranked the most expensive in Asia by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Instead, to help you plan your next budget-friendly vacation, we identified five Asian countries deemed by travelers and supporting data to hold great value when it comes to food, accommodations, and activities.
Vietnam
With bustling city centers, diverse landscapes, and opportunities for authentic travel experiences such as rural farmstays, Vietnam is a country that captivates the curious traveler. It helps that Vietnam's prices cater to budget, mid-range, and luxury travelers as well. Scouring accommodations in Vietnam's major cities reveals highly-rated guesthouses and bed-and-breakfasts in Hanoi starting as low as $10 per night, while mid-range three-star hotels with 24-hour front desks and swimming pools in Ho Chi Minh began at an affordable $17 — that's about the price of a pizza and a beer in Paris. Suffice to say that you can get even better accommodation deals in rural areas.
Food is another affordable commodity in Vietnam, with local meals costing between $2 and $5. And oftentimes, these prices can get you quality food as a few street food kiosks in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh have even earned Michelin Guide Bib Gourmands — a distinction recognizing establishments offering exceptional food quality and value. A steaming bowl of pho or a tasty traditional broken rice dish often cost just under $4.
Adventure doesn't require significant spending either, as you could embark on a number of amazing trips across the country thanks to affordable transportation. Sleeper buses from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh, for example, cost $48 one-way, while overnight train rides in a six-bed compartment will set you back around $50 to $60. However, domestic flight prices fluctuate, becoming significantly more expensive during the Lunar New Year holiday when locals return to their home provinces to celebrate. So, if you want to save money, it's a good idea to avoid visiting Vietnam in or around this period.
Laos
Laos carries itself with the unassuming air of an underrated gem that rewards travelers with rich ethnic diversity, gracefully ornate Buddhist temples, and an authenticity that sets it apart from neighboring tourist destinations like Thailand or Vietnam. It is also a haven for budget travelers, and the latest study by HelloSafe (a travel insurance company) strongly backs this claim. Laos emerged as the cheapest travel destination in 2025, averaging a cost of only $22 a day for accommodations, food, and transportation combined.
Hostels and guesthouses in the capital Vientiane range between $8 and $28 a night for both shared accommodations and private rooms, but more comfortable hotel accommodations can also fall within this budget range. Those with more to spend can expect to pay upwards of $50 a night for well-rated, resort-style hotels that come with spa facilities, swimming pools, and parking. Meanwhile, mid-range three-star accommodations in Luang Prabang, Laos' former royal capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, average around $30 a night. Cheap eats abound in Laos, where $2 to $3 meals satisfy appetites in the capital's local eateries — this bodes well for the adventurous eaters. Just as Laos is geographically landlocked, its cuisine reflects the flavor profiles of neighboring Thailand, Vietnam, and China. Larb — a salad of minced meat and herbs and Laos' national dish — is served from food stalls or seated restaurants, costing an affordable $3 to $8.
The Boten-Vientiane high-speed railway, inaugurated in 2021, is a game-changer for traveling around the country. It has reduced the 15-hour car ride from the capital to Boten, a city bordering China's Yunnan province, to under four hours, with stops in Vang Vieng and Luang Prabang. Tickets range between $19 and $53 depending on your destination.
Indonesia
With seemingly as many activities as it has islands, Indonesia has what it takes to appeal to any traveler. In the Emerald of the Equator you can find waterfall treks, diving with sea turtles, or a tour of ancient temples — all remarkably achievable on a budget that stretches U.S. dollars further than expected.
While most tourists flock to Bali, an island paradise known for its surf, sunsets, and culture, it would be almost criminal to leave out the other gems of this amazing archipelago. The cost of accommodations depends on what you're willing to spend. In the capital of Jakarta, budget options including hostels and bed-and-breakfasts range from $5 to $30 a night, while higher-end hotel rooms are north of $70. In Bali, $5 to $25 can get you a decent, no-frills hostel or guesthouse. And if $49 can buy you a night in your own private villa with a pool, imagine what luxury awaits if you're willing to part with a few more dollars.
Eating out in Indonesia can be cheap, especially if you eat local. Warungs (food stalls) serve complete, hearty meals for as little as $1 using canteen-style service. Mid-range meals in local eateries catering to foreigners cost anywhere between $3 and $7. Compared to what you'd get back stateside, the elevated price is sill a steal: As a Redditor in r/bali remarked, a $9 meal in Bali would cost $20 to $30 back in the U.S.
Cambodia
Cambodia is classified by the United Nations as one of Asia's least developed countries, which inadvertently makes it an affordable destination for budget travelers, digital nomads, and those seeking an authentic Asian experience without the hefty prices of overtouristed destinations. However, its developing nation status comes with an important caveat: Imported items are significantly more expensive in Cambodia, so buying local is where the savings are at. A can of imported beer, for example, is sold for $2.20, while you can get local beer brands for only $0.60. You'll pay more for Western food, so opt instead for meals at local restaurants, which cost around $3.
Hostels and guesthouses in the capital Phnom Penh range from $9 to $35 a night, while rooms in higher end hotels start at $30. Digital nomads have mentioned the variety of rent prices in Phnom Penh, which change according to one's comfort level and location. In general, monthly rents can vary from $250 to $800. In Kampot, a southern Cambodian town with laidback vibes and access to nature that has caught the eye of backpackers and digital nomads, renting a house with a garden can cost as little as $168 a month.
India
When it comes to maximizing your dollar's worth, India is an excellent destination to consider. With bustling cities and breathtaking beach escapes at your disposal, India has become one of the most affordable digital nomad destinations of 2025. Travelers are pleasantly surprised at just how far their dollars stretch in India. The striking price differences between India and the U.S. are reflected in the most basic expenses. According to a reel on Instagram made by a local traveler, a 3-mile, $20 Uber ride in the U.S. would cost around $4.50 in India; while a $20 haircut in the U.S. would cost a mere $6 in an Indian salon.
But these prices are inextricably linked with the comfort you're willing to put up with: very cheap accommodations in India may be at a standard that differs from Western expectations. While traveling through nine Indian cities over three weeks, travel blogger Lauren Juliff of Never Ending Footsteps spent between $19 and $79 nightly in comfortable guesthouses, homestays, and hotels — inexpensive by U.S. standards, and a representation of the remarkable range of service and value you can find in India. Just like with accommodations, you can find something that will fill you up in India whether you're opting to save or splurge. Eating local food stall staples like samosas or biryani will likely cost you an average of around $2.50, while proper meals in sit-down restaurants can cost anywhere between $3 (mid-range) and $30 (high-end).
Methodology
To identify the five Asian destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest, we reviewed Youtube channels, blogs, and Reddit discussions from travelers currently residing in or recently having traveled through these countries.
Accommodation costs were verified through the hotel booking platform Booking.com, selecting lodgings by price and categories (hostels, guesthouses, and hotels) for a clearer idea of how far the U.S. dollar can stretch in different countries. Food prices were sourced from traveler reports, Google reviews, and Youtube channels of travelers and digital nomads. All the prices in the article were converted from the local currency to U.S. dollars.