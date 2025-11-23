5 Asian Countries Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Budgeting is arguably the least enjoyable part of planning a holiday, especially when you realize how quickly the small expenses add up. According to NBC News, the price drop in plane fares to Europe in the past year may not be the discount miracle you imagined, as the prices for attractions and hotels have increased. It's no surprise that travelers consistently find that their U.S. dollars stretch significantly further in Asia than in Europe.

In fact, one Youtuber revealed how traveling around Asia cost them 64% less than what they'd spent in Europe for the same amount of time. Furthermore, numerous Reddit forums discussing cheaper holiday destinations are unanimous in one choice: Asia. So, if you're the type who doesn't mind settling into a long-haul flight with your genius travel accessories and a string of in-flight movies, expanding your options to Asian destinations can yield surprisingly cost-effective vacations.

Of course, not all destinations in Asia are created equal. For example, give Singapore or Hong Kong a miss if you're planning to maximize how far your dollars can take you, as these two cities were ranked the most expensive in Asia by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Instead, to help you plan your next budget-friendly vacation, we identified five Asian countries deemed by travelers and supporting data to hold great value when it comes to food, accommodations, and activities.