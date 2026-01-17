This Central Pennsylvania Neighborhood Is An Underrated Retirement Destination With A Lively Shopping Hub
Many people aim to retire in a place that offers a slower pace of life and convenient access to shops and restaurants, while keeping big-city attractions within easy reach. While that might sound hard to find, an inviting residential neighborhood in Loyalsock Township, Pennsylvania, proves it isn't. Kenmar, Pennsylvania, is located roughly 3 miles from the city of Williamsport (where Williamsport Regional Airport is based), and about 35 minutes by car from an otherworldly state park offering scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, and endless mountain views. It may fly under many retirees' radars, but with a population of just under 5,000 and a median age above 50, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, Kenmar naturally attracts those seeking a relaxed, affordable lifestyle.
Kenmar ranked fifth on Niche.com's 2025 list of best places to retire, thanks in large part to its tree-lined parks, outdoor activities, and family-friendly atmosphere. According to AreaVibes, Kenmar's overall cost of living is about 2% lower than the national average, with housing costs roughly 7% below average. This means retirees can live comfortably here, without stretching their budgets.
With community events like dinners and book talks held throughout the year, residents find it a breeze to cultivate close relationships with neighbors. And you can count on most of them sticking around, as nearly 70% of the people who live in Kenmar are homeowners. Those visiting from out of town have myriad lodging options from which to choose, including Holiday Inn Williamsport and Residence Inn Williamsport, each within a 5-mile radius. As you'll read below, whether exploring local shops or delving into the area's rich heritage, residents of Kenmar can enjoy an ideal mix of discovery, learning, and leisure that's hard to come by in urban centers.
Shopping and dining in Kenmar, Pennsylvania
Though not quite chock-full of cute shops like Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill, Kenmar's local shopping is anchored by the area's commercial corridor, dubbed the Golden Strip. This stretch along East 3rd Street encompasses a robust mix of retail shops, stores, service businesses, and dining options — all within a short drive or walk. The Golden Strip is a convenient one-stop destination for daily essentials, a good meal, or simply whiling away the afternoon. Head to major supermarkets like Giant Food Stores for groceries, popular chain retailers such as T.J. Maxx for home goods and clothing, and service stations like Sheetz for coffee and gasoline.
Once you're ready to take a break from all that shopping and delight your palate, several dining establishments beckon within the lively commercial strip. Choose from over 20 national chains, such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Texas Roadhouse, or opt for local favorites, including Dolly's Diner, a beloved spot started by the storied basketball coach of a local high school. These choices make it easy for retirees to enjoy breakfast with friends, a casual lunch with the grandchildren, or even a romantic dinner out — all without venturing far from home.
If you're into farmers markets, there are two worth checking out in the area. The Sunday Loyalsock Outdoor Market comes alive with baked goods, crafts, and seasonal produce from April to October. The Williamsport Growers Market, meanwhile, features more than 30 local artisans, growers, and vendors. Without a doubt, retirees who want everyday convenience without sacrificing small-town charm will appreciate Kenmar's commercial landscape.
History, art, and culture await near Kenmar
Kenmar's convenient location near Williamsport, Pennsylvania, opens up access to history, museums, and regional heritage. This proximity is a big plus for retirees who enjoy exploring local sites and engaging with community culture. Taking a walking tour of the famous Millionaire's Row Historic District and its Victorian mansions is a must! You'll marvel at the city's grand architectural past with 263 buildings dating back to 1855 that reflect the region's prosperity during the lumber boom era. At the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, you'll discover fascinating exhibits, including decorative arts and toy trains that chronicle the region's development from the 18th century through the 20th century. In addition, the World of Little League Museum is dedicated to the origins of Little League Baseball, making for an enjoyable afternoon outing.
Retirees will also find cultural enrichment through public murals, local galleries, and community art events. For example, in an initiative launched in 2001, Williamsport hosts a cultural downtown event on the first Friday of each month, blending art displays, live music, and culinary delights across cafés, galleries, and public spaces. Prefer a quiet afternoon of reading? The James V. Brown Library is housed in a handsome building dating back to 1907, and sees over 225,000 visitors each year. It also hosts author events and offers programs for all ages. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, check out the Canfield Island Site, an archaeological gem listed on the National Register of Historic Places that is believed to have been inhabited by prehistoric Native Americans for thousands of years.