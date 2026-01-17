This Central Pennsylvania Neighborhood Is An Underrated Retirement Destination With A Lively Shopping Hub

Many people aim to retire in a place that offers a slower pace of life and convenient access to shops and restaurants, while keeping big-city attractions within easy reach. While that might sound hard to find, an inviting residential neighborhood in Loyalsock Township, Pennsylvania, proves it isn't. Kenmar, Pennsylvania, is located roughly 3 miles from the city of Williamsport (where Williamsport Regional Airport is based), and about 35 minutes by car from an otherworldly state park offering scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, and endless mountain views. It may fly under many retirees' radars, but with a population of just under 5,000 and a median age above 50, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, Kenmar naturally attracts those seeking a relaxed, affordable lifestyle.

Kenmar ranked fifth on Niche.com's 2025 list of best places to retire, thanks in large part to its tree-lined parks, outdoor activities, and family-friendly atmosphere. According to AreaVibes, Kenmar's overall cost of living is about 2% lower than the national average, with housing costs roughly 7% below average. This means retirees can live comfortably here, without stretching their budgets.

With community events like dinners and book talks held throughout the year, residents find it a breeze to cultivate close relationships with neighbors. And you can count on most of them sticking around, as nearly 70% of the people who live in Kenmar are homeowners. Those visiting from out of town have myriad lodging options from which to choose, including Holiday Inn Williamsport and Residence Inn Williamsport, each within a 5-mile radius. As you'll read below, whether exploring local shops or delving into the area's rich heritage, residents of Kenmar can enjoy an ideal mix of discovery, learning, and leisure that's hard to come by in urban centers.