California's Cozy Lakefront Town Is A Breathtaking Mountain Getaway For Camping And Fishing
Northern California has its fair share of spectacular locations to visit. From the sparkling lakeside paradise of Lake Tahoe to Yosemite National Park with its secret valleys and soaring granite domes. However, these iconic spots are getting more popular and busier with each passing year. There's hope, though, for those adverse to throngs of people — the lakeside town of Chester. Located on the shore of Lake Almanor, it's a stunning mountain destination with access to camping, fishing, and the great outdoors.
Chester, with a population of just over 2,000, has that classic Northern California mountain town vibe, with a cozy downtown and a laid-back atmosphere. Sitting at an elevation of 4,534 feet, the town is located at the intersection of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Cascade Range. The majestic 10,457-foot Lassen Peak is clearly visible from town, and the entrance to Lassen Volcanic Park, California's most underrated national park with renowned fishing and hiking, is a scant 9 miles away. Chester is an inviting base camp to explore it all, with a surprising number of dining options, eclectic shops, and a farmers market on Thursdays from June through early September.
As if the mountains aren't enough, Chester is also blessed with a dazzling Lake. Lake Almanor is one of the largest man-made lakes in California, at 13 miles long with a surface area of 43.75 square miles, 52 miles of shoreline, and a maximum depth is around 90 feet. The lake was created in 1914 by the damming of the Feather River to generate hydroelectric power for Northern California. Interesting fact: the lake was named after the damming project director's three daughters, Alice, Martha, and Elinore.
Chester has amazing camping and fishing
Camping is a popular activity in Chester and around the lake. There are multiple lakefront campgrounds to be found, with the North Shore Campground being right in town. Along with over a mile of shoreline on the property, the campground offers RV sites with hookups, tent sites with water, and five cabins for those whose idea of roughing it isn't very rough. There are also a host of amenities, including a laundry facility, hot showers, a general store, boat slips, and a boat ramp. The campground makes it easy to stay active with hiking and bike paths; canoe, kayak, and stand-up paddleboard rentals; a playground; and a horseshoe pit.
If fishing is your passion, you've come to the right place. The lake is known to produce trophy-sized rainbow and brown trout, along with excellent smallmouth bass fishing. With miles of shoreline and easy access from roads and paths, it can be an adventure in itself searching for your secret fishing hole. If fishing from a boat is your preference, the lake has two public boat launches, making it easy to get out on the water. No boat? Not to worry, as boat rentals are available from several nearby marinas.
Of course, the lake isn't just reserved for fishing — it's open for all types of aquatic adventures. Getting out on the water also affords some of the most striking views of the surrounding hills and mountains. But, be aware, motorboats are allowed on the lake, so be sure to pull your eyes away from the vistas from time to time to check for jet skis and water-skiers.
Logistics of traveling to Chester, CA
The closest airport to Chester is Redding Regional Airport (RDD). It's about 80 miles away, and the drive should take you a bit under two hours. The airport offers direct flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Denver through Alaska and United Airlines. Rental car agencies are also on site, with Avis, Budget, and Hertz represented. The nearest international airport is Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada, about two hours away. If you're touring California and the West Coast by car or RV, it's approximately nine hours north of Los Angeles and about four hours northeast of San Francisco.
If you don't feel like staying in a campground or want a break from roughing it in the great outdoors, Chester has several lodging options. There are several hotels in town, including Best Western Rose Quartz Inn, Antlers Inn, and Timber House Brewery and Lodge. Multiple rental properties are also available in the area. On the flip side, for those who really want to get in tune with Mother Nature and have the right experience and equipment, dispersed camping is allowed on some public lands around the lake. Just make sure you're familiar with the local regulations and follow strict Leave No Trace principles.
Summer is the obvious choice for visiting if aquatic adventures are your primary goal. However, the spring and fall offer some advantages, namely fewer people and excellent fishing opportunities. Since Chester is in the mountains, winter brings cold and snow. However, while the campgrounds shut down for the season, the town remains open for business, catering to winter sports enthusiasts. Visit during these chilly months to enjoy snowshoeing around the lake or cross-country skiing.