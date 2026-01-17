California's Cozy Lakefront Town Is A Breathtaking Mountain Getaway For Camping And Fishing

Northern California has its fair share of spectacular locations to visit. From the sparkling lakeside paradise of Lake Tahoe to Yosemite National Park with its secret valleys and soaring granite domes. However, these iconic spots are getting more popular and busier with each passing year. There's hope, though, for those adverse to throngs of people — the lakeside town of Chester. Located on the shore of Lake Almanor, it's a stunning mountain destination with access to camping, fishing, and the great outdoors.

Chester, with a population of just over 2,000, has that classic Northern California mountain town vibe, with a cozy downtown and a laid-back atmosphere. Sitting at an elevation of 4,534 feet, the town is located at the intersection of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Cascade Range. The majestic 10,457-foot Lassen Peak is clearly visible from town, and the entrance to Lassen Volcanic Park, California's most underrated national park with renowned fishing and hiking, is a scant 9 miles away. Chester is an inviting base camp to explore it all, with a surprising number of dining options, eclectic shops, and a farmers market on Thursdays from June through early September.

As if the mountains aren't enough, Chester is also blessed with a dazzling Lake. Lake Almanor is one of the largest man-made lakes in California, at 13 miles long with a surface area of 43.75 square miles, 52 miles of shoreline, and a maximum depth is around 90 feet. The lake was created in 1914 by the damming of the Feather River to generate hydroelectric power for Northern California. Interesting fact: the lake was named after the damming project director's three daughters, Alice, Martha, and Elinore.