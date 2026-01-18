Sandwiched Between Chicago And Indy Is A Tranquil Town With An Award-Winning Winery And Walkable Downtown

If you make the three-hour drive from Chicago to Indianapolis, you'll pass through one of the Midwest's hidden gems: Remington, Indiana. Located about halfway between those two major cities, off of Interstate 65, Remington is a tranquil, charming small town. Visitors will enjoy the walkable downtown, antique stores, and an award-winning winery.

With a population of around 1,400 people, Remington earns its small-town vibes. The town was established in 1860, the same year the Logansport, Peoria, & Burlington Railway was built to run through the area. Remington was originally named Carpenter or Carpenter Station, after the nearby Carpenter's Creek. Later, the town's name was changed to Remington; the exact reason why is not known, but it's thought to have been the name of a local shop owner.

Remington is ideally situated near several must-visit destinations in Indiana. It's about a half an hour by car to Indiana's vibrant college city of Lafayette-West Lafayette, and Monticello, a lively lakeside town offering family fun. Those who plan to spend a night or two in town can rent a room in the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Remington by IHG or the Super 8 by Wyndham Remington. Alternatively, Caboose Lake Campground offers year-round accommodations and activities for the whole family.