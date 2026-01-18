Sandwiched Between Chicago And Indy Is A Tranquil Town With An Award-Winning Winery And Walkable Downtown
If you make the three-hour drive from Chicago to Indianapolis, you'll pass through one of the Midwest's hidden gems: Remington, Indiana. Located about halfway between those two major cities, off of Interstate 65, Remington is a tranquil, charming small town. Visitors will enjoy the walkable downtown, antique stores, and an award-winning winery.
With a population of around 1,400 people, Remington earns its small-town vibes. The town was established in 1860, the same year the Logansport, Peoria, & Burlington Railway was built to run through the area. Remington was originally named Carpenter or Carpenter Station, after the nearby Carpenter's Creek. Later, the town's name was changed to Remington; the exact reason why is not known, but it's thought to have been the name of a local shop owner.
Remington is ideally situated near several must-visit destinations in Indiana. It's about a half an hour by car to Indiana's vibrant college city of Lafayette-West Lafayette, and Monticello, a lively lakeside town offering family fun. Those who plan to spend a night or two in town can rent a room in the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Remington by IHG or the Super 8 by Wyndham Remington. Alternatively, Caboose Lake Campground offers year-round accommodations and activities for the whole family.
Remington's walkable downtown
Many of Remington's restaurants, stores, and town amenities are concentrated in a small, walkable downtown area near North Railroad Street. The town hall, library, and several churches are all within a few blocks of each other. One favorite eatery is Bob & Connie Restaurant & Pub, serving classic lunch and dinner dishes like Reuben sandwiches, lasagna, and pork chops. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls it an "essential small-town diner" that serves some of the best food in the area. Just a few blocks away is another local favorite, Ms. Belle's Pizza King, loved for its pizzas, salads, and sandwiches.
Nearby, you'll also find two antique stores. Michigan Street Antiques offers jewelry, art, and antique decor. The shop is also a haven for collectors' items like coins, stamps, and sports cards. Mini Measures carries vintage items such as books, toys, typewriters, and dishes. "Cutest little shop with so many treasures to discover inside" reads one review on Google. "Hidden gem totally worth the drive."
Art lovers will discover plenty of colorful murals adorning the walls and storefronts of Remington. The town is part of a county-wide initiative called the Jasper County Mural Tour, which features large-scale works by both professional and amateur artists. Visitors can spot over a dozen murals in Remington and countless others in the nearby communities of Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Wheatfield.
Remington's award-winning winery
According to Tripadvisor, Remington's top-rated attraction is the Carpenter Creek Cellars winery. Located about 10 minutes from the downtown area by car, Carpenter Creek Cellars is housed in a charming restored barn that dates back to 1919. Visitors will likely be greeted by the winery owner's pet dog, Port. The winery is dog-friendly, so your pup is welcome to come along.
Co-founders Ed Courtright and Randy Rottler opened Carpenter Creek Cellars in 2013 with two goals: to produce grapes for other Indiana wineries and to operate their own small winery. Over the years, the winery has made a name for itself with award-winning wines such as Sunset Red, a soft red sipping wine made from Concord grapes, and the Traminette, made from Indiana's signature wine grape of the same name. Along with welcoming visitors to its tasting room, Carpenter Creek Cellars hosts free live music concerts throughout the year. "Their Riesling and Treminnette are some of the best I have ever tasted," writes one Tripdvisor reviewer. "This is a WOW," reads another review. "There was not a [disappointing] wine on the portion of the menu we tried." For more outstanding local wines, take a two-hour drive to Bloomington, Indiana, considered one of the best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest.