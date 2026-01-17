Between Kansas City And St. Louis Is 'America's Most Beautiful Small Town' With River Views And Downtown Charm

We often talk about the struggle of finding that perfect travel destination that combines city amenities with the type of secluded charm usually reserved for rural or suburban areas. And while there might be other places that manage to tread that line successfully, few manage to do it as well as Jefferson City, a state capital that's also been named "America's most beautiful small town."

Jefferson City isn't a metropolis by any means. With a population of just over 42,500, it's smaller than most other U.S. capitals, but nowhere near "small town" territory. That becomes even more evident when you see how lively and vibrant its downtown is. What has awarded the city its title, though, is the close-knit feel, welcoming atmosphere, and peaceful Missouri River views. And with this being one of Missouri's most important hubs, you, too, can experience everything we're talking about without much effort.

Getting here is as easy as a two-hour drive from St. Louis or a 2.5-hour drive from Kansas City. For folks traveling from farther away, Columbia Regional Airport is your best bet, about 30 minutes away. Looking for an international airport? St. Louis Lambert is your best bet. While quite a bit farther away (almost two hours), you get more flight options here.