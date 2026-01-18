New York's Oldest Restaurant Is A Cozy Eatery That's Older Than America Itself
In a nation that often celebrates the new and the modern, only a few places exist that allow guests to step across a threshold and into the 17th century. One such place sits a mere 25 miles north of the New York City skyline in the quiet riverside town of Tappan. Welcome to the '76 House, a cozy eatery and tavern that's so old that major historical figures threw back drinks inside its hallowed walls.
Located just off the Hudson River near the New Jersey state line, the restaurant retains parts of its original structure that, likely built in 1668 or 1686. Historic records differ, with current owner Robert Norden embracing 1686, while others suggest an even later date. Either way, a 17th-century start would make it the oldest restaurant in the state and older than America itself. The '76 House, which claims it's the oldest tavern in America, includes the year 1776 — America's founding — in its current name.
The '76 House was originally Mabie's Inn, named after the family that owned and operated the tavern. In 1755, the modest space grew to include several rooms, taking on the structural look that largely remains today. Through the rest of the 18th century, the tavern sat at a crossroads of colonial activity. It became a sanctuary for the revolutionary cause, which led to regular visits by General George Washington, who had set up camp in Tappan in 1780. The tavern also temporarily served as a prison, famously holding captured British spy and Benedict Arnold collaborator, John André, until his trial at the nearby Reformed Dutch Church.
Eat and drink at New York's oldest restaurant
Beyond its historic pedigree, the '76 House is a cozy restaurant, thanks in large part to major renovations. In the 1980s, the Norden family restored the space to its former colonial glory. This includes flickering fireplaces that cast light across the low wooden ceilings, while vintage pictures, flags, muskets, and other antiquities adorn its walls. For those who prefer open air, a porch and garden patio add to the charm. The decoration might give off museum vibes at times, but it welcomes guests with a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Keeping with the colonial theme, the kitchen crafts Old World-style comfort food that complements the historic setting, including the Famous Yankee Pot Roast and the Onion Soup Lafayette. The latter pays tribute to the French general who aided the American cause, while Sunday brunch leans further into its Revolutionary history with the Traitorous Eggs Benedict Arnold. Fittingly, there's also a Thanksgiving sandwich with home-roasted turkey. Whether for its live music, murder mystery nights, special wine dinners, or a cozy meal by the fire, the tavern remains a cornerstone of the community.
This National Landmark can be found in the Tappan Historic District, an area founded by Dutch settlers in the 17th century. It takes as little as 45 minutes to arrive by car from Midtown Manhattan. The '76 House can be found at 110 Main Street, and is open seven days a week. If paying a visit to the restaurant, be sure to consider other Hudson Valley favorites. Tappan itself is known for its historic structures and trails, or head an hour north for Marlboro, a scenic farm town with orchards and wineries.