New York's Oldest Restaurant Is A Cozy Eatery That's Older Than America Itself

In a nation that often celebrates the new and the modern, only a few places exist that allow guests to step across a threshold and into the 17th century. One such place sits a mere 25 miles north of the New York City skyline in the quiet riverside town of Tappan. Welcome to the '76 House, a cozy eatery and tavern that's so old that major historical figures threw back drinks inside its hallowed walls.

Located just off the Hudson River near the New Jersey state line, the restaurant retains parts of its original structure that, likely built in 1668 or 1686. Historic records differ, with current owner Robert Norden embracing 1686, while others suggest an even later date. Either way, a 17th-century start would make it the oldest restaurant in the state and older than America itself. The '76 House, which claims it's the oldest tavern in America, includes the year 1776 — America's founding — in its current name.

The '76 House was originally Mabie's Inn, named after the family that owned and operated the tavern. In 1755, the modest space grew to include several rooms, taking on the structural look that largely remains today. Through the rest of the 18th century, the tavern sat at a crossroads of colonial activity. It became a sanctuary for the revolutionary cause, which led to regular visits by General George Washington, who had set up camp in Tappan in 1780. The tavern also temporarily served as a prison, famously holding captured British spy and Benedict Arnold collaborator, John André, until his trial at the nearby Reformed Dutch Church.