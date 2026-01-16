The 5 Most Mouth-Watering Spots To Get Pierogis In All Of Pittsburgh, Per Locals

Ask five different Pittsburghers where their favorite pierogi place is, and you may very well get five different answers. These Polish dumplings are sacred in the Steel City, a scrumptious reminder of how important Eastern European immigrants have been to local culture and cuisine, and pierogi-lovers know what they like. Plenty of people will answer the question by saying, "My grandmother's kitchen," while others will cite churches and cafeterias from their youth. This is a city that hosts an annual Pierogi Festival, after all, and one of its most beloved baseball traditions is the Pierogi Race — where mascots dressed in pierogi costumes and sprint around PNC Park between innings.

So what does this mean for visitors? How do you pick a place, or even three places, during a long weekend, when there are so many options? The pierogies themselves are pretty consistent; they're shaped from unleavened dough, stuffed with cheeses, meats, or potatoes, then boiled and (often) fried. They're typically served with sour cream or caramelized onions, but you'd be forgiven for just picking one up with your fingers and munching on it like a miniature Hot Pocket. Beyond that, pierogies lend themselves to little variations: What if you tried an offbeat stuffing? What kinds of meats or greens could you add to the dish? Each place has its own style, especially where homemade pierogies are concerned, and Pittsburgh chefs love to riff on tradition. Case in point, these are five Pittsburgh restaurants well worthy of the Michelin Guide, according to foodies.

So, where do you start your pierogi journey? We've picked out five of our favorite pierogi joints in Pittsburgh, based on local food publications, personal experience, and community consensus on Reddit. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it should give you a tasty start.