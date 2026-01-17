This Design-Forward Coconut Grove Hotel Puts You In The Heart Of Miami's Coolest Neighborhood
Along the breathtaking Miami coast lies the chic and sophisticated Mayfair House Hotel & Garden. Radiating effortless Florida glamour, this stylish retreat is perfectly situated in Coconut Grove, the Magic City's oldest and most enchanting neighborhood. Here, classic elegance is balanced with modern flair, offering guests a vibrant mix of swanky boutiques, upscale dining, and glittering bay views that capture the epitome of South Florida. Skip the South Beach tourist traps and wander through vibrant buildings representing the neighborhood's Bahamian roots alongside towering banyan trees which give Coconut Grove a timeless edge unlike anywhere else in Miami. The Mayfair House Hotel & Garden continues the experience for green-thumb enthusiasts with its open-air atrium filled with tropical shrubbery, floral blooms, and serene garden paths.
The tasteful retro ambiance brings guests back to a sexy 70s era with rooms illuminated to set the mood against deep green and bright orange walls. The decor celebrates high-class Miami style by creating a space that feels both nostalgic and effortlessly fashionable. The lush atrium and poised interior has earned the hotel two Michelin keys for an exceptional stay, reflecting its artistic spirit and elite amenities.
Why Mayfair House's Coconut Grove location is superior
Coconut Grove resembles opulence, creativity, and historic charm. Home to an exquisite culinary scene and iconic attractions like the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens (built in the early 1900s), the suburb's architecture, ambiance, and palm-lined streets offer a side of Miami few visitors get to experience. The neighborhood is also just minutes from The Palace at Coral Gables, widely regarded as one of America's most luxurious retirement residences. Booking a stay at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden places you in the very heart of this lively and cultivated community.
At the hotel, guests can enjoy a culinary experience at the Mayfair Grill, which has become a standout dining destination in Coconut Grove. Menu highlights include the hotel's key lime pie pancakes for brunch for a unique South Florida twist. Additionally, reviewers on Google put a spotlight on the scallops and steak for dinner. Room prices at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden start at around $500 a night, depending on the season and availability. Want to learn more about Miami from a local? Check out our Miamian Islands writer's guide to his favorite cultural gems that go beyond the beach.