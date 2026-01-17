This Design-Forward Coconut Grove Hotel Puts You In The Heart Of Miami's Coolest Neighborhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Along the breathtaking Miami coast lies the chic and sophisticated Mayfair House Hotel & Garden. Radiating effortless Florida glamour, this stylish retreat is perfectly situated in Coconut Grove, the Magic City's oldest and most enchanting neighborhood. Here, classic elegance is balanced with modern flair, offering guests a vibrant mix of swanky boutiques, upscale dining, and glittering bay views that capture the epitome of South Florida. Skip the South Beach tourist traps and wander through vibrant buildings representing the neighborhood's Bahamian roots alongside towering banyan trees which give Coconut Grove a timeless edge unlike anywhere else in Miami. The Mayfair House Hotel & Garden continues the experience for green-thumb enthusiasts with its open-air atrium filled with tropical shrubbery, floral blooms, and serene garden paths.

The tasteful retro ambiance brings guests back to a sexy 70s era with rooms illuminated to set the mood against deep green and bright orange walls. The decor celebrates high-class Miami style by creating a space that feels both nostalgic and effortlessly fashionable. The lush atrium and poised interior has earned the hotel two Michelin keys for an exceptional stay, reflecting its artistic spirit and elite amenities.