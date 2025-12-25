A Local's Favorite Cultural Gems In Miami (That Go Beyond The Beach Scene)

When you think of Miami, history and culture might not be the first things that spring to mind. But as someone born and raised here who's never left — save for business or leisure trips — I can certainly give anyone who doesn't necessarily regard the Magic City as a mecca for culture a free pass: After all, this so-called Gateway to the Americas is mostly known for its upbeat clubs, vibrant restaurants, and postcard-ready beaches.

Still, perhaps you — and even many of the locals themselves — may be surprised to learn that there are quite a few cultural treasures here that will please history buffs like me just as much as those yearning for a change from the breakneck pace of South Beach. While I'm not above squeezing in a beach day or sampling some exquisite eats from time to time, I lean far more toward museumgoer than beachcomber or foodie, making me something of a rarity in my own hometown.

Below are three cultural spots that I highly recommend you check out the next time you're in or near Miami, one of the 5 most-visited cities in America. I relish each of these places not only for their architecture and historical significance, but because they've each played host to some memorable moments in my life or make welcoming spots I can't help but return to. Without further ado, allow me to lead you on a tour of Miami you've likely never experienced before!