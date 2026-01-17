Seattle's Hole-In-The-Wall Neighborhood Bar Is A Comfort-Food Haunt Featured By Guy Fieri

For the last decade, Sisters and Brothers has been serving up the Nashville cuisine, testing the spice levels of its customers. Guests can order the staple dish and choose a "naked" flavor, or turn up the heat and dare their tastebuds to tackle the "insane, ghost hot" sauce. Patrons admit the spice will make your lips tingle, but some, such as Google reviewer Gazal Chanana, say its the best chicken they ever had — they didn't even wait to finish their meal to write the review! Beyond customer opinions, various food-industry writers have added Sisters and Brothers to their list of the best food experiences around Seattle.

While the chicken's heat might be overwhelming, the menu is small and simple. At the base of it all is fried chicken, with comfort-food sides of mac and cheese, slaw, fries, and collards. You'll average about $20 a plate, but according to their loyal fan-base (and their nearly 4.5-star rating on Google reviews), it's worth every penny. Beyond the food, the bar inside gives a classic sports bar ambiance with black-cushioned barstools, red backlighting, and large TV screens often tuned to games, giving it a laidback neighborhood feel. To cool your taste buds, try their "Rebel Rebel" cocktail or an ice cold beer to balance out the heat. Fieri wouldn't have traveled across the country for both a diner and a dive experience if it weren't worth it.

