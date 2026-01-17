Seattle's Hole-In-The-Wall Neighborhood Bar Is A Comfort-Food Haunt Featured By Guy Fieri
America's Pacific Northwest isn't just a hot spot for your morning coffee brew. The streets of Seattle are crawling with hidden-in-plain-sight restaurants. Some can't-miss Seattle spots include El Catrin, home to some of Washington's best Mexican food, and a Pike Place sentimental gem, The Pink Door, Washington's favorite restaurant in 2025. However, neither of them attracted the likes of celebrity chef Guy Fieri quite the way one hole-in-the-wall eatery did. Sisters and Brothers Bar opened in 2016, and a few years later was featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The dimly-lit, pub-like space brings a unique flavor to Seattle. Their specialty is Nashville-style hot chicken.
The owner, Jake Manny, was born in Seattle, but later moved to Nashville to join the hospitality business. After owning a bar in the Music City, he moved back to the Emerald City to spice things up and introduce a new culinary culture. Manny started in a small space in Georgetown, and expanded to a new location across from Centennial Park. Despite the expansion, the bar has maintained its hole-in-the-wall energy, with a loyal neighborhood crowd that gives it an undoubtedly local feel. While many people clearly knew about this Southern-comfort-food hot spot, some discovered it from Fieri's show. Regardless how they came across the local haunt, the flaky, juicy tender meals are keeping customers loyal — no matter how many times they need water (or milk) to calm down their tastebuds.
What customers can't get enough of at this neighborhood haunt
For the last decade, Sisters and Brothers has been serving up the Nashville cuisine, testing the spice levels of its customers. Guests can order the staple dish and choose a "naked" flavor, or turn up the heat and dare their tastebuds to tackle the "insane, ghost hot" sauce. Patrons admit the spice will make your lips tingle, but some, such as Google reviewer Gazal Chanana, say its the best chicken they ever had — they didn't even wait to finish their meal to write the review! Beyond customer opinions, various food-industry writers have added Sisters and Brothers to their list of the best food experiences around Seattle.
While the chicken's heat might be overwhelming, the menu is small and simple. At the base of it all is fried chicken, with comfort-food sides of mac and cheese, slaw, fries, and collards. You'll average about $20 a plate, but according to their loyal fan-base (and their nearly 4.5-star rating on Google reviews), it's worth every penny. Beyond the food, the bar inside gives a classic sports bar ambiance with black-cushioned barstools, red backlighting, and large TV screens often tuned to games, giving it a laidback neighborhood feel. To cool your taste buds, try their "Rebel Rebel" cocktail or an ice cold beer to balance out the heat. Fieri wouldn't have traveled across the country for both a diner and a dive experience if it weren't worth it.
