Sandwiched Between Amsterdam And Brussels Is A Charming Village Full Of Windmills And Wildflowers

When dreaming of the Netherlands, most conjure up images of rustic windmills towering over tranquil canals on the water's edge. While this iconic portrayal has been woven into art and film for decades, it's also a realistic depiction of Dutch identity that reveals the country's unique blend of delicate history and scenic charm. One such place is the town of Kinderdijk. The vibrant village is sandwiched between Amsterdam and Brussels, with its youthful energy, artsy vibes, and endless museums.

Kinderdijk is a year-round destination for those looking to experience the region's history and natural beauty. Its diverse settings range from windmills and wildflowers in the spring to the lush greenery of summer, autumn's warm hues, and frozen winter wonderlands where locals can skate on the canals after winter storms roll through.

A little over an hour's drive from Amsterdam and under two from Brussels in neighboring Belgium — both with international hub airports — travelers have plenty of options when it comes to getting to Kinderdijk. Or try arriving in a more thrilling way: by water shuttle from the nearby city of Rotterdam. From Friday through Sunday, a direct route whisks guests directly to the village. Alternatively, during the week, a smaller water bus allows visitors to travel to Kinderdijk via Ridderkerk and the Driehoeksveer ferry or by venturing to Alblasserdam and riding a bicycle the rest of the way to the village (a 15-minute ride).