Between Asheville And Greensboro Is North Carolina's Charming City With A Lovely Downtown And Tasty Eats

It's one of the region's best-kept secrets that the stretch of Interstate 40 north of Charlotte between Asheville and Greensboro contains some of North Carolina's most enticing cities and towns. You may already know about Claremont, an affordable city with historic charm, but its equally alluring neighbor deserves at least as much attention. About 6 miles west of Claremont sits Newton, putting it smack bang in the middle of Greensboro (93 miles away) and Asheville (83 miles away). With just over 13,500 residents, according to World Population Review, Newton offers small-town vibes centered around a downtown that's been proudly developed and curated by the tight-knit community over the last 100-plus years.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012, downtown Newton provides a sense of its past and present communities as you explore its streets. Many of its buildings are over 100 years old, including various shopfronts and the Catawba County Courthouse on East 1st Street. North Main Avenue also has circa-1920s and 1930s brick buildings that now house local businesses. The 1924 Catawba County Courthouse also houses the Catawba County Museum of History, where you can learn about the county's rich past through thousands of items on display. Step into recreations of old offices, parlors, and jail cells, see a legitimate Revolutionary War military uniform, and admire old tools and homewares as you learn more about Newton and its surrounding communities.

Downtown Newton is also more than just its brick buildings and tree-lined intersections. It's a community hub with its own Facebook page promoting events and gatherings throughout the year. These range from flower bouquet making workshops and art festivals to New Year celebrations and Christmas festivities. The Green Room Community Theatre epitomizes this social camaraderie with community-led plays and musicals held year-round.