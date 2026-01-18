Between Asheville And Greensboro Is North Carolina's Charming City With A Lovely Downtown And Tasty Eats
It's one of the region's best-kept secrets that the stretch of Interstate 40 north of Charlotte between Asheville and Greensboro contains some of North Carolina's most enticing cities and towns. You may already know about Claremont, an affordable city with historic charm, but its equally alluring neighbor deserves at least as much attention. About 6 miles west of Claremont sits Newton, putting it smack bang in the middle of Greensboro (93 miles away) and Asheville (83 miles away). With just over 13,500 residents, according to World Population Review, Newton offers small-town vibes centered around a downtown that's been proudly developed and curated by the tight-knit community over the last 100-plus years.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012, downtown Newton provides a sense of its past and present communities as you explore its streets. Many of its buildings are over 100 years old, including various shopfronts and the Catawba County Courthouse on East 1st Street. North Main Avenue also has circa-1920s and 1930s brick buildings that now house local businesses. The 1924 Catawba County Courthouse also houses the Catawba County Museum of History, where you can learn about the county's rich past through thousands of items on display. Step into recreations of old offices, parlors, and jail cells, see a legitimate Revolutionary War military uniform, and admire old tools and homewares as you learn more about Newton and its surrounding communities.
Downtown Newton is also more than just its brick buildings and tree-lined intersections. It's a community hub with its own Facebook page promoting events and gatherings throughout the year. These range from flower bouquet making workshops and art festivals to New Year celebrations and Christmas festivities. The Green Room Community Theatre epitomizes this social camaraderie with community-led plays and musicals held year-round.
Local dining and shopping in Newton
You could spend an entire day exploring the boutiques and restaurants along Newton's Main Avenue, 1st Street, A Street, and College Avenue. Many local favorites reside here, including B-52s American Bar & Grill, a classic small-town diner serving staples like burgers, sandwiches, and good old American barbecue. Owner Mitchell Ball wanted B-52s to be as much a place to eat as it is to meet, and it seems like he's been successful based on how many people rave about the friendly and local atmosphere here on online platforms like Google and TripAdvisor. Another great local hangout is the Novel Taproom, owned and run by a Newton couple. It has a warehouse-style interior bar and a backyard-style beer garden; two great settings for drinking North Carolina beers, watching live music, and meeting locals.
As the name suggests, The Hen & Egg is at its busiest during the breakfast rush. This restaurant has fewer frills than others, but wins over locals and visitors alike with its home-cooked breakfast dishes and friendly service. You can pull up a stool at the little coffee bar or grab a table to tuck into pancakes, eggs Benedict, chicken and biscuits, waffles, omelets, and other hearty options. "I would have paid more for the food, it was so good," one customer said on Google Reviews. "If I ever find myself back in town I will definitely stop by again."
Good eating pairs well with good shopping, so it's only natural that Newton's downtown delivers both. Since it opened in 2010, 2 Pink Magnolias has become the place to go for clothes, cute gifts, home decor, candles, and jewelry. It's right across the street from The Hen & Egg, so you can do some post-brekky browsing. Old souls should also visit Newton Antiques & Collectibles, which has an incredible Pez collection and a friendly proprietor.
Making Newton your temporary home
Don't be surprised if you feel like lingering longer than a day in Newton. If you're looking for somewhere to stay, check out the local inns along Main Avenue. They house you in old and grand homes that help you immerse yourself in the city and its community. The Trott House Inn is a popular choice, with a 5-star rating on Google across more than 50 reviews. At the time of writing, rooms go for between $130 and $160 a night and include a continental breakfast. This 1897 Colonial Revival house with its garden patio helps you feel right at home and in the mood for embracing the city's distinct style.
Part of that style is the Frank and Sue Jones Amphitheatre on Main Avenue. It hosts the Music on Main concert series in summer, featuring local acts and food trucks. It's one of the city's newest downtown elements, built in 2019, but it's already become a big part of its culture. It's also a good reason to time your visit during the summer.
Newton is only a 90-minute drive from Greensboro and Asheville, where you'll find Little Jumbo, North Carolina's best cocktail bar. Newton is also just over an hour from Charlotte, so you could easily make it a day trip from either of these bigger cities with more accommodation options. This is probably the better option if you have a tighter budget and can't afford one of Newton's inns. These cities also have their own draws similar to Newton, such as the Charlotte suburb of Dilworth, a walkable neighborhood with local shops and delicious cuisine.