California's Once-Thriving Shopping Mall Found New Life As The Headquarters For One Of Google's Companies

Shopping malls, according to a study by Capital One, continue to be in decline. The statistics project that in the next decade, 87% of large shopping malls may close. You may be wondering what can be done with all that space, and as it turns out, ambitious tech companies have an abundance of ideas. Corporate campuses define the Silicon Valley landscape, and Google's Googleplex, the company's largest headquarters, also located in Mountain View, is one of the more well-known examples.

While not officially part of the Googleplex campus today, the facility that was the Mayfield Mall now serves as a research hub for X, a company under the Google umbrella that focuses on developing innovative technologies. The company refers to its offices as "the Moonshot Factory," seeing as this is where researchers, scientists, and other industry leaders come together to work on innovative tech, which, until 2023, included the now-discontinued Google Glass. Current projects include everything from AI tools specifically designed for biology to a severe weather prediction engine.

As people's consumption habits change, shopping centers like Mayfield Mall may continue to disappear — and they are far from the only kind of multi-purpose complexes going through tough times. The U.S. may also see its number of closed amusement parks go up. Six Flags America, a major player in the niche industry, announced it would shut down two of its locations in 2025 to prioritize long-term growth, which many see as the beginning of another concerning trend.