Los Angeles' Hot New Market Is An Affordable Mall Food Court With Michelin-Level Eats
Los Angeles has never been a city short on food halls, but the arrival of Maydan Market marks a seismic shift in the landscape. After six years of anticipation and development, restaurateur Rose Previte has finally unveiled her 10,000-square-foot dining space in the heart of West Adams. What's it like? Imagine a food court that you might find in a shopping mall, but instead of fast-food chains, the stylish place is packed with affordable Michelin-level eats. Since opening in October 2025, it's quickly become the hot new market in Los Angeles, already earning over 100 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Google.
At the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, Maydan Market is a sophisticated experiment in democratizing fine dining. The vendors offer the prestige of Michelin-recognized concepts, often in the form of street food, in a space that captures the communal energy of an international night market. Maydan Market is designed to mimic the sensory overload of a global food bazaar, where the scent of charred lamb mingles with the steam of Southeast Asian curries.
The market's identity is rooted in Previte's acclaimed D.C. portfolio, anchored by a West Coast outpost for her Michelin-listed (formerly starred) Maydan. The namesake restaurant, known for its live-fire hearth and aromatic Middle Eastern spices, is a notoriously tough table to nab in the nation's capital, but the Maydan Market recreates the concept without the trappings and prices of luxury dining. A plate of chicken shish kebab, for example, costs $16 at the time of this writing. Maydan focuses on what matters most: the smoke, the flavor, and the craft. Joining Maydan is a new Compass Rose outpost, Previte's beloved street food tavern that closed its D.C. doors in 2025, along with other eateries, ensuring a curated journey across borders.
What to eat at Maydan Market
Rose Previte made her presence felt with Maydan and Compass Rose, but at the end of the day, the Maydan Market stands out as a tribute to the local food ecosystem. A clear example is Lugya'h by Poncho's Tlayudas, previously a weekly pop-up on the front lawn of a residential space south of downtown. Despite the humble setting, the Friday fest drew long lines and critical acclaim, including a James Beard Award nomination and a spot on the Los Angeles Times' "101 Best Restaurants." Now, chef Alfonso "Poncho" Martinez has a permanent spot in central Los Angeles, with affordable options like tamales for only $7 and tostadas for $12.
Another major player in the food court is Yhing Yhang BBQ, a new Thai grilling concept from Holy Basil chef Wedchayan "Deau" Arpapornnopparat. Originally a pop-up, Holy Basil earned a cult following for its bold take on Bangkok-style street food and "Best New Chef" honors from Food & Wine. The chef's follow-up, Yhing Yhang BBQ, serves grilled meats like marinated chicken, seafood, and duck, accompanied by house-made sauces and pickled vegetables, with grilled meats starting at around $10. Guests can even make a reservation for a prix fixe tasting. Rounding out the regulars in the market's culinary lineup are Maléna (serving Afro-Mexican cuisine), Sook (a Middle Eastern and North African market), and Club 104 (a stall for rotating residencies), for seven total vendors.
Dining at the Maydan Market
According to the market website, Maydan is a word with roots in many languages and cities that signifies a gathering place for a village or city. This vision guided Rose Previte in her quest to build a global culinary village that fosters community and lowers the barrier to entry in the food industry. The affordable luxury model for a food court is a savvy response to the current economic climate of the restaurant industry, offering a sustainable alternative for both chefs and diners.
Though essentially a tribute to street food, the Maydan Market embraces the digital age with QR codes that allow guests to skip the lines (only if you want) and order from their phone. A text message lets you know when the order is ready. Maydan is a full-service restaurant for those seeking that experience.
Los Angeles food courts range from authentic Korean cuisine in Koreatown to award-winning eats downtown, but Maydan Market is one of the first to focus on ethnic eats in the commercial center of the city. Located at 4301 West Jefferson Boulevard in the West Adams neighborhood, the food court is open Tuesday to Sunday, though the hours vary depending on the day. There's valet parking, which was actually invented by a Los Angeles steakhouse, but some users on Yelp report that street parking is widely available.