Los Angeles' Hot New Market Is An Affordable Mall Food Court With Michelin-Level Eats

Los Angeles has never been a city short on food halls, but the arrival of Maydan Market marks a seismic shift in the landscape. After six years of anticipation and development, restaurateur Rose Previte has finally unveiled her 10,000-square-foot dining space in the heart of West Adams. What's it like? Imagine a food court that you might find in a shopping mall, but instead of fast-food chains, the stylish place is packed with affordable Michelin-level eats. Since opening in October 2025, it's quickly become the hot new market in Los Angeles, already earning over 100 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Google.

At the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, Maydan Market is a sophisticated experiment in democratizing fine dining. The vendors offer the prestige of Michelin-recognized concepts, often in the form of street food, in a space that captures the communal energy of an international night market. Maydan Market is designed to mimic the sensory overload of a global food bazaar, where the scent of charred lamb mingles with the steam of Southeast Asian curries.

The market's identity is rooted in Previte's acclaimed D.C. portfolio, anchored by a West Coast outpost for her Michelin-listed (formerly starred) Maydan. The namesake restaurant, known for its live-fire hearth and aromatic Middle Eastern spices, is a notoriously tough table to nab in the nation's capital, but the Maydan Market recreates the concept without the trappings and prices of luxury dining. A plate of chicken shish kebab, for example, costs $16 at the time of this writing. Maydan focuses on what matters most: the smoke, the flavor, and the craft. Joining Maydan is a new Compass Rose outpost, Previte's beloved street food tavern that closed its D.C. doors in 2025, along with other eateries, ensuring a curated journey across borders.