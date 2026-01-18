Southern North Carolina's Cute Town Has A Walkable Main Street With Unique Shops And Flavorful Bites

When you want big city buzz, you go to New York, when you want sun and sand, you go to Florida, and when you want the perfect, cute town getaway, you go to North Carolina. And while places like Wilmington, the state's cleanest city and a popular portside gem, have already established themselves as beloved destinations, there's a treasure trove of smaller but just as beautiful places not too far away that have yet to get their flowers. Whiteville, in particular, promises all the unique shops and flavorful bites you might expect from a bigger city, just with a far more peaceful, homey feel.

And though there are just a little under 4,700 people living here, Whiteville doesn't feel isolated by any means. U.S. Highway 74 passes the city's north side, while Highway 701 runs straight through it. So, whether you're driving from Wilmington (50 miles away), Fayetteville (56 miles away), your trip to Whiteville will be a breeze.

Most of those flying into town usually choose one of two entryways: Wilmington International Airport or Fayetteville Regional Airport. Both are roughly an hour away, with the former having the most flight options. Once here, the best way to start your trip is with a stop downtown. The area is accredited by the Main Street America program, with the mission to help the community revitalize and grow its historic town center into a "vibrant, mixed-use Vineland Village (downtown Whiteville) with active day and night street life and activity," according to the city website.