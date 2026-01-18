Southern North Carolina's Cute Town Has A Walkable Main Street With Unique Shops And Flavorful Bites
When you want big city buzz, you go to New York, when you want sun and sand, you go to Florida, and when you want the perfect, cute town getaway, you go to North Carolina. And while places like Wilmington, the state's cleanest city and a popular portside gem, have already established themselves as beloved destinations, there's a treasure trove of smaller but just as beautiful places not too far away that have yet to get their flowers. Whiteville, in particular, promises all the unique shops and flavorful bites you might expect from a bigger city, just with a far more peaceful, homey feel.
And though there are just a little under 4,700 people living here, Whiteville doesn't feel isolated by any means. U.S. Highway 74 passes the city's north side, while Highway 701 runs straight through it. So, whether you're driving from Wilmington (50 miles away), Fayetteville (56 miles away), your trip to Whiteville will be a breeze.
Most of those flying into town usually choose one of two entryways: Wilmington International Airport or Fayetteville Regional Airport. Both are roughly an hour away, with the former having the most flight options. Once here, the best way to start your trip is with a stop downtown. The area is accredited by the Main Street America program, with the mission to help the community revitalize and grow its historic town center into a "vibrant, mixed-use Vineland Village (downtown Whiteville) with active day and night street life and activity," according to the city website.
Walking through downtown Whiteville
Whiteville's downtown area stretches for several blocks along Highway 701 (South Madison Street), around the restored 1903 Vineland Station Depot. This area has most of the town's best restaurants and shops within easy walking distance. It's also a designated social district, where guests can sip, stroll, and shop at participating stores with special cups sold at local establishments.
A few blocks north of Vineland Staiton you'll find the local North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The space is interactive, with specimens you can touch, books you can read, and even pits where you can dig for shark teeth. Admission is free, and its open Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exterior of the museum is decorated with murals of butterflies. It marks the start of the Whiteville Butterfly Trail Murals, with several other artworks to be discovered as you stroll through the town. Painted by North Carolina artist Bess Hinson Taylor, the vividly-colored butterflies are depicted with an impressive level of detail. You'll notice that the paintings can vary a lot in size, and that's because they're scaled, so they remain accurate relative to one another.
If Whiteville whets your appetite for more walking adventures, you'll want to check out two other nearby cities: Conway, one of South Carolina's oldest cities full of unique shops, and Boiling Spring Lakes, a quiet city near Wilmington with scenic lakes, both less than an hour away.
Strolling, shopping, and dining in Whiteville
Those looking for the perfect gift to bring back home should stop by Mercantile on Madison. It's a one-stop shop where local vendors gather to offer customers a great selection of clothes, jewelry, home decor, gifts, and more. As one Google reviewer described it, "Have visited on several occasions. Always very clean and a nice friendly vibe. New items always coming in. The folks who work there are super nice and knowledgeable about the vendors and their products."
For a top-notch meal, try The Chef & the Frog, just a three-minute walk north. With 4.7 stars on Google, it serves fine dining classics with a twist on its patio or rooftop. Run by a husband-and-wife team, the menu is influenced by their French and Cambodian heritages. The menu is eclectic and features local produce, seafood, and top-quality ingredients like Wagyu tenderloin.
If you're craving Italian instead, Anthony's Restaurant is right across the street. Some of their standout dishes include the stromboli, spaghetti, and calzones. The restaurant gets 4.6 stars on Google and is often praised for its reasonable prices and good service. One reviewer raved, "Anthony's is my favorite Italian restaurant I've ever been to. [Their] food is so delicious that you can't help coming back again and again."