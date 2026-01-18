Georgia's 'City Of Homes' Has A Historic Walkable Downtown With Charming Shops And Architecture
A vacation to the Peach State is always a good idea. Boasting barrier islands along the coastline for beach getaways and historic towns for sightseeing, there's no shortage of memorable adventures here. Whether you're strolling along River Street, a picturesque waterfront walk in Savannah, or exploring the network of trails around the Atlanta Beltline, the opportunities are endless. But just 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta is a hidden gem few have visited. A historic downtown district invites travelers to explore Newnan, an enchanting city where cultural sights and culinary delights blend for an unforgettable getaway.
In fact, Newnan claims the bragging rights to seven different historic districts, offering travelers plenty of ground to cover. From unique museums to scenic parks, every corner of Newnan hides something interesting. The streets are shaded by trees, making it a pleasure to walk around, particularly in the downtown area, where the storybook brick architecture reveals the charming storefronts of boutiques and local emporiums for shopping. Established during the 1820s in the floodplains around the Chattahoochee River, Newnan was settled by wealthy tradesmen who built themselves impressive mansions, many of which are still standing today. Sightseers will enjoy strolling around to explore the Antebellum architecture, which has earned Newnan the moniker, "The City of Homes."
Aside from sights and shopping, outdoorsy explorers can base themselves in Newnan to venture into the wilderness at Chattahoochee Bend State Park, where hiking trails and river paddling await. After the day's exploits, retreat to a local eatery for a taste of Southern barbecue, while accommodations around town promise a comfortable rest. With so much excitement all around, add Newnan to your travel itinerary. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, located just 30 minutes northeast of Newnan by car.
Explore Newnan's historic downtown district
Snap photos at Newnan's historic county courthouse towering above the town square. A stately, red-brick Neoclassical edifice dating to the early 1900s, the courthouse is topped with an impressive domed clock tower. Branching out from the courthouse square is a warren of streets lined with quaint storefronts, giving travelers the chance to admire Newnan's old-world architecture and head out shopping at the same time. Pastel façades, stucco trim, and striped awnings will make you feel like you're wandering around a storybook village.
On the north end of the courthouse square, you'll find Fashion Ten, a clothing store with "lots of styles to choose from," according to a Google review. While just across the street is the Newnan Book Co., sporting striped yellow awnings which give the impression of being "a quaint little bookshop that you'd see on a Hallmark movie," as described by a previous visitor. The selection ranges from bestselling novels to picture books, and weekly morning story times are organized to entertain younger readers. Stop for a sweet treat at the Georgia Chocolate Factory, then head down the street to peruse the albums and skateboards at Vinylyte Records and Skate Shop.
Recharge in between shopping hauls with a break at some of Newnan's cute cafes. Grab everything from milkshakes and brownies to snickerdoodles and ice cream scoops at the Rock Salt Milk Bar, which boasts almost five stars on Google. For delicious brunch dishes amidst a friendly atmosphere, head to the Whimzical Cafe, described as "a hidden gem." Sit down to a hearty meal at The Oink Joint Barbecue, or grab pizza and cocktails at The Alamo. Whatever your plans, a stroll around Newnan will be a delight.
Visit museums and stroll around Newnan's public parks
Not to be missed while in Newnan are the handful of great museums around town. History fiends should spend the day at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum, where exhibits of Newnan's rich heritage are displayed within a stately Georgian-style mansion. Guided tours offer travelers a peek at the various restored rooms and furnishings, and a previous visitor called it "[s]imply a great place." Meanwhile, tucked within a storybook cabin surrounded by woodlands is the African American Heritage Museum. Filled with antique artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia, visitors can tour the exhibits to learn about Newnan's African-American history.
Families with kids in tow should stop by the Children Connect Museum, where various themed playrooms filled with toys, costumes, and role-playing stations offer kids of all ages the chance to let their imagination run wild. From building blocks and toddler toys to puzzles, dress-up games, and craft workshops, children will be distracted for hours. The museum's opening times vary each day, so check the website before visiting.
Soak up the fresh air at one of Newnan's public parks. Just a short walk south of the courthouse square is Greenville Street Park, where an impressive colonnaded arch welcomes visitors at the entrance. Popular with locals for picnic lunches and leisurely strolls, the park offers gentle trails winding between landscaped gardens decorated with water features and sculptures. You'll find more pleasant walks at the Veteran's Memorial Park. A tranquil pond is circled by paved paths, while solemn commemorative statues stand guard between shady trees. A previous visitor's Google review called it a "gem in the middle of Newnan." To keep your Georgia adventures going, drive an hour north for a refreshing swim in Lake Allatoona, a must-visit lake with sandy beaches and mountain trails.