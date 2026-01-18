Georgia's 'City Of Homes' Has A Historic Walkable Downtown With Charming Shops And Architecture

A vacation to the Peach State is always a good idea. Boasting barrier islands along the coastline for beach getaways and historic towns for sightseeing, there's no shortage of memorable adventures here. Whether you're strolling along River Street, a picturesque waterfront walk in Savannah, or exploring the network of trails around the Atlanta Beltline, the opportunities are endless. But just 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta is a hidden gem few have visited. A historic downtown district invites travelers to explore Newnan, an enchanting city where cultural sights and culinary delights blend for an unforgettable getaway.

In fact, Newnan claims the bragging rights to seven different historic districts, offering travelers plenty of ground to cover. From unique museums to scenic parks, every corner of Newnan hides something interesting. The streets are shaded by trees, making it a pleasure to walk around, particularly in the downtown area, where the storybook brick architecture reveals the charming storefronts of boutiques and local emporiums for shopping. Established during the 1820s in the floodplains around the Chattahoochee River, Newnan was settled by wealthy tradesmen who built themselves impressive mansions, many of which are still standing today. Sightseers will enjoy strolling around to explore the Antebellum architecture, which has earned Newnan the moniker, "The City of Homes."

Aside from sights and shopping, outdoorsy explorers can base themselves in Newnan to venture into the wilderness at Chattahoochee Bend State Park, where hiking trails and river paddling await. After the day's exploits, retreat to a local eatery for a taste of Southern barbecue, while accommodations around town promise a comfortable rest. With so much excitement all around, add Newnan to your travel itinerary. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, located just 30 minutes northeast of Newnan by car.