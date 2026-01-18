Indiana's Deepest Natural Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Midwest Gem For Kayaking And Fishing

Tippecanoe Lake is part of what is known as the Barbee Chain of Lakes. These seven interconnected glacial lakes form a whole system that is explored by many kayakers in Indiana due to the tranquil waters, wildlife watching opportunities, and serene natural ambiance. The lake is also connected to Tippecanoe River, which runs for roughly 200 miles and flows into the Wabash River.

While the shores and inlets of Tippecanoe Lake are nice for gliding by on a kayak, perhaps the best spot for paddle-driven exploration is Grassy Creek, on the lake's southeastern shore. This placid stream connects Tippecanoe Lake with several of the other lakes in the Barbee Chain, and meanders through dense greenery on the edge of the Edmund & Virginia Ball Nature Preserve. While you're there, keep your eyes peeled for local fauna such as foxes, turtles, and deer, as well as waterfowl, sandhill cranes, herons, and bald eagles.

Kayaking at Tippecanoe Lake and the others in the system requires a permit. The cost is just $5 annually for non-motorized vessels, and you can purchase one in person at Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offices, or online at Mother Nature's Mercantile. Kayakers can use the permit to access lakes and waterways managed by the Indiana DNR for the rest of the year.