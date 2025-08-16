Indiana's Most Beautiful Islands Offer Sun-Drenched Shores, Lush Wildlife, And Midwest Magic
While Indiana isn't known for being a tropical getaway, you'll probably be surprised to learn that the Hoosier State is actually home to 54 different islands. These formations have nothing on tropical archipelagos like Colombia's little-known Rosario Islands, for example. Yet — regardless of being river atolls far away from the ocean — Indiana's beautiful islands will bring you sunny beaches, close encounters with wildlife like bald eagles and cranes, and an unforgettable experience in the Midwest's great outdoors.
Rivers like the Wabash are constantly reshaping the landscape. Their flooding waters carve out new channels that isolate a piece of land within a given area, hence creating river islands. This was the case for Mackey Island and another example is Rose Island in the Ohio River near Charlestown. Of course, sitting by the shores of Lake Michigan, Indiana is also the gateway for unique island-like experiences with beaches, dunes, and other adventures at places like the Indiana Dunes National Park, home to America's largest moving sand dunes.
With that being said, the Hoosier State is definitely a great place to consider for your next summer vacation. Keep reading on to learn more about the wonderful islands this Midwestern destination has to offer.
Indiana's abandoned amusement park: Rose Island
Rose Island is a fascinating, nature-filled abandoned park. It will provide you with a very unique experience, hiking trails, and forests where popular attractions such as a dance hall and swimming pool once stood. The island is now part of the Charlestown State Park which is considered as one of the best state parks within Indiana due to its ravines, scenic hills and bird-filled forests. Here you'll be able to glimpse around 70 different bird species such as bluebirds and eagles, as well as enjoy stunning views of the Ohio River.
Of course, one of the main attractions here is exploring Rose Island's ruins — including the remnants of stone fountains, a swimming pool, and the island's iconic archways and stone pillars. For a less challenging expedition, be sure to hike the Rose Island Loop trail where you'll find many informative signs and audio stations providing you with insights into the park's history. The hike takes about an hour to complete while also welcoming pets as long as they're on a leash.
Other great things to do while visiting Rose Island and the Charlestown State Park include camping, fishing, and picnicking. The park is located in southern Indiana, with the closest nearby city being Charlestown just five minutes away on State Road 62. And on that note, the closest airport to Charlestown is the Louisville International Airport (SDF/KSDF) roughly 30 minutes away on Interstate 65.
Monument Island within the Salamonie Lake Reservoir
Monument Island, surrounded by Salamonie Lake, was once a city called Monument City. The town was established after the Civil War honoring soldiers from Polk Township. It was later named for the monument erected there. When the Salamonie River was dammed to create the lake in the 1960s, the town was submerged. Fortunately, the city's residents were relocated and now Salamonie Lake is a popular recreation area offering visitors great opportunities for boating, hiking, swimming, horse-riding, and much more.
A small part of Monument Island can be visited still: the Monument City Cemetery. However, during severe droughts, the water level of Salamonie Lake recedes, exposing what remains of Monument City aside from the cemetery. This will surely make for an eerie yet unforgettable experience, especially for those into American ghost towns.
As for exploring the wilderness at Salamonie Lake, there are several scenic hiking trails within the more than 2,600 acres of lake property used for flood control. You can also engage in wildlife and birdwatching activities, as well as camp for the night. There's also an interpretative center near the lake as well as a 9,000-acre hunting area. Some of the closest major cities to both the lake and to Monument Island are Wabash, Huntington, and Marion, all located less than 30 minutes away.
Boy Scout Island on Sylvan Lake
Also known as Big Island, Boy Scout Island is a popular destination on Sylvan Lake, a man-made lake in Noble County. The island's lush nature and five water-filled basins are great for enjoying several hiking trails as well as recreational activities like boating, water skiing, and fishing. Sylvan Lake is also open year-round, offering visitors many other activities such as 4th of July fireworks, bingo nights, live music, and even quaint Christmas events.
Boy Scout Island is also a great destination for both literary and history buffs as it is home to the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site. Gene Stratton-Porter was an American author born and raised in Indiana. She designed this historic woodland cabin herself where you can learn all about the different species that reside in the 148 acres of green forests and wetlands that surround the cabin.
The Gene Stratton-Porter Site is also one of the many gateways to the Fishing Line Trail, a biking route connecting Rome City to other destinations such as Kendallville. Both Sylvan Lake and Big Island are located within Rome City. The closest airport is Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) an hour away.
Holmes Island in LaPorte
LaPorte is one of Indiana's lakeside gems. Just 10 minutes away you'll find Holmes Island, a residential community on the shores of Pine Lake. This is the largest of several lakes in the La Porte area as well as a popular recreational area with amenities like a marina, beach, and picnic area.
Walking around Holmes Island while admiring the beautiful residential homes is one of the many things that can be done here. However, Pine Lake is where all the fun is. For instance, the lake's marina offers visitors boat rentals and tours, a shop carrying not only marine and summer-time supplies, but also refreshing drinks, and a nice spot for enjoying the sunset on their pet-friendly piers.
The Soldiers Memorial Park is a beautiful natural area to visit. You'll find some hiking trails crossing through the park's woods as well as plenty of opportunities for water skiing or sailing. Relaxing by the beach is also a must, though. Finally, since Pine Lake is linked to other smaller lakes in the LaPorte area you can also partake in a kayaking expedition towards Stone Lake or Lilly Lake. You might even come across some of the local wildlife, such as the shoreline muskrats searching for food, while adventuring through these waters.