Indiana's Most Beautiful Islands Offer Sun-Drenched Shores, Lush Wildlife, And Midwest Magic

While Indiana isn't known for being a tropical getaway, you'll probably be surprised to learn that the Hoosier State is actually home to 54 different islands. These formations have nothing on tropical archipelagos like Colombia's little-known Rosario Islands, for example. Yet — regardless of being river atolls far away from the ocean — Indiana's beautiful islands will bring you sunny beaches, close encounters with wildlife like bald eagles and cranes, and an unforgettable experience in the Midwest's great outdoors.

Rivers like the Wabash are constantly reshaping the landscape. Their flooding waters carve out new channels that isolate a piece of land within a given area, hence creating river islands. This was the case for Mackey Island and another example is Rose Island in the Ohio River near Charlestown. Of course, sitting by the shores of Lake Michigan, Indiana is also the gateway for unique island-like experiences with beaches, dunes, and other adventures at places like the Indiana Dunes National Park, home to America's largest moving sand dunes.

With that being said, the Hoosier State is definitely a great place to consider for your next summer vacation. Keep reading on to learn more about the wonderful islands this Midwestern destination has to offer.