Illinois' Dazzling Lake Minutes Outside St. Louis Is A Free-To-Enter State Park To Escape The City

Swimming and water sports, like water skiing and jet skiing, aren't allowed on the lake due to its shallow depth and murky bottom. That said, there are plenty of other fun experiences to have here. Fishermen can cast a line for channel catfish, bass, carp, and crappie, among others, and there are two boat ramps on the lake for public access. The park has 4 miles of hiking trails, the most popular being the 5.8-kilometer Walker's Island Trail. Groups and families will love the five picnic shelters and two playgrounds here. The campground is open from May 1 to September 30 and has 26 tent or trailer sites, if you want to sleep out under the stars. Sites are rustic, with pit toilets and no showers or electricity.

Part of the appeal of Horseshoe Lake State Park is its close proximity to St. Louis, which is just a 15-minute drive away. This makes it easy to escape the city and head into nature for a day or even just a quick adventure in the evening. Combine a trip here with a visit to the prehistoric earthen mounds at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site to make the most of this part of Illinois, or head over to the St. Louis suburbs for Old Town Donuts, which is hailed as the best donut shop in America.