Wyoming's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Local Hidden Gem For Kayaking, Fishing, And Camping
Though Wyoming holds the tag for the least populated U.S. state, it has long been a mecca for outdoor lovers who enjoy its wild natural landscapes — which are consistently defined by two major National Parks: Yellowstone and Grand Teton. While these great reserves are undeniably iconic, the Cowboy State's nature pockets extend beyond them. One prime example is Keyhole State Park on the northeastern end of Wyoming. Spanning 16,000 acres, this state park may be a blip on the tourist's radar, but it still has much to offer, including uncrowded boating, fishing, hunting, birdwatching, and more than 300 campsites to lay your head.
Tucked away on the fringes of the Black Hills (an underrated region that's a fall favorite for crowd-free trails), Keyhole State Park centers itself on 14,000 acres of a reservoir, with terrestrial recreation and preserve built around the shoreline. Whether you want to pitch a tent near endless water views, don a swimsuit for beachside activities, fish for a buffet, or simply kayak into the sunset, there's all that and more in this hidden corner of Wyoming. You can also bring your pup for some outdoor fun, though dogs aren't allowed on the beach or in the four reservable cabins at the park.
Warmer months bring more activities and balmy weather, but wintertime is when sheaths of ice and snow cover the lake for reliable ice-fishing, alongside opportunities for ice skating and skiing. However, some amenities (like water systems, marina, and fish cleaning stations) may be absent in the off-season. No matter when you visit, there's a daily-use fee of $7 per day for Wyoming residents and $12 for non-residents (at the time of publication).
Keyhole Reservoir is perfect for kayaking, fishing, and more
The placid surface of Keyhole Reservoir is a gem for kayakers, with azure waters making cruising fun for a short jaunt or longer journey. There are four boat ramps, but watch out for motorized boats, as the destination allows power cruisers as well. You can bring your own boat (that must be inspected before using), and there's also a rental boat service available at the marina. Check for any ramp closures due to fluctuating water levels before you go. And check for ice as well, since boating closes as soon as ice starts forming on the reservoir.
An all-season activity to enjoy is angling. Cast a line from your boat, a fishing pier, or anywhere along the shoreline (except the boat ramp docks) to reel in common freshwater species like northern pike, walleye, and smallmouth bass. You may also catch crappie, drum, catfish, and perch. You will need a Wyoming state fishing license before any angling expedition, but in case you don't have one, you can buy the license at the marina. One visitor shared on Google, "Really beautiful lake and we all caught our limit of fish and had a blast! I loved it! We caught 5 different species of fish!"
If you're tempted to splash around Keyhole Reservoir, head to the only swimming beach near the campground. The best time to swim is in July and August — with average water temperatures in the upper 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Birdwatching is another draw, and over 225 species have been documented at the preserve, making your binoculars a must-have for your visit! Keep your eyes peeled for white pelicans, ospreys, bald eagles, red crossbills, and the common yellowthroat.
Plan your camping trip to Keyhole State Park
Following a day of outdoorsy galore, rest your weary legs at one of Keyhole's campsites, choosing from 10 campgrounds and over 300 sites. While all the campgrounds are open for both RV and tent, only one — Tatanka Campground — comes with electricity and water hookups. A few of these campgrounds also feature play areas for families with small children, and if you have a large gathering, check out this viral 12-person, budget-friendly tent to ensure everyone's comfort. While previous campers have appreciated the views and lake access, they have also reported uneven ground at the sites, so pack leveling blocks if you plan on camping.
Comfort can be found in a cabin at Tatanka Campground with a heating and air conditioning unit and a full-sized bed. There's no plumbing, but there are vault toilets and drinking water at the campgrounds, and also a pay-per-use shower house nearby. For more adventure, there's the only treehouse accommodation of the preserve, available for $169.50 per night (at the time of publication), boasting amenities like a spacious living room, firepit, propane grill, and elevated lodging for gorgeous vistas of the lake. Campsites are more affordable, with a nightly fee of about $18 for residents and $32 for non-residents, plus additional fees and taxes.
Wyoming's Keyhole State Park is located off Interstate 90, and thanks to its proximity to the South Dakota border, Rapid City Regional Airport is about two hours away by car. It offers direct flights from major hubs like Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Orlando. Whilst here, plan an extra day to visit the iconic Devils Tower, America's first national monument, with endless recreation.