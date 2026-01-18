Wyoming's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Local Hidden Gem For Kayaking, Fishing, And Camping

Though Wyoming holds the tag for the least populated U.S. state, it has long been a mecca for outdoor lovers who enjoy its wild natural landscapes — which are consistently defined by two major National Parks: Yellowstone and Grand Teton. While these great reserves are undeniably iconic, the Cowboy State's nature pockets extend beyond them. One prime example is Keyhole State Park on the northeastern end of Wyoming. Spanning 16,000 acres, this state park may be a blip on the tourist's radar, but it still has much to offer, including uncrowded boating, fishing, hunting, birdwatching, and more than 300 campsites to lay your head.

Tucked away on the fringes of the Black Hills (an underrated region that's a fall favorite for crowd-free trails), Keyhole State Park centers itself on 14,000 acres of a reservoir, with terrestrial recreation and preserve built around the shoreline. Whether you want to pitch a tent near endless water views, don a swimsuit for beachside activities, fish for a buffet, or simply kayak into the sunset, there's all that and more in this hidden corner of Wyoming. You can also bring your pup for some outdoor fun, though dogs aren't allowed on the beach or in the four reservable cabins at the park.

Warmer months bring more activities and balmy weather, but wintertime is when sheaths of ice and snow cover the lake for reliable ice-fishing, alongside opportunities for ice skating and skiing. However, some amenities (like water systems, marina, and fish cleaning stations) may be absent in the off-season. No matter when you visit, there's a daily-use fee of $7 per day for Wyoming residents and $12 for non-residents (at the time of publication).