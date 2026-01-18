Snaking Between Anchorage And Fairbanks Is A Wintry Alaskan Train Ride With Unbeatable Northern Lights Views
The largest state in America is famous for its national parks, mountains, and untouched wildlife. Because it lies close to the Arctic Circle, Alaska is also one of the best places in the world to view the otherworldly pink and green shimmery lights known as the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. While some people brave the frigid temperatures of winter and spring in Alaska to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, there's another way to view them. And, compared to parking your behind on cold, wet snow, watching them from an Alaska Railroad Aurora Winter Train is far more comfortable.
Traveling between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska Railroad operates a scenic winter train journey called the Aurora Winter Train. This train undertakes a 12-hour journey from Anchorage to Fairbanks and makes the return trip the next day, priced at $259 per adult each way. Known as one of America's most scenic train routes, this journey takes you through the vast wilderness of Alaska with incredible views of white mountain peaks, frozen glaciers, and charming towns, offering a window seat to the state's unspoiled winter beauty. In a statement to Travel + Leisure, Dale Wade, Alaska Railroad's Vice President of Marketing and Customer Service, called the Aurora Winter Train an "unforgettable Alaska winter experience."
You can choose to stay parked in your seat with your face glued to the window for the entire journey, or get off at one of the towns along the route. You're likely to get excellent views of the northern lights from the train itself, as at least part of the journey is conducted in the dark, (especially if you travel in December, when Alaska only gets a few hours of sunlight a day). Alaska's clear and dark night skies are optimal for Northern Lights exposure.
Using the Aurora Winter Train for Northern Lights views
The Aurora Winter Train meanders through the Alaskan countryside for 12 whole hours, and the journey can get even longer thanks to flagstop areas (more on that later). But that is precisely the reason you should experience it. Unlike Northern Lights flights, which give you a spectacular but short aerial view of the Northern Lights, the Aurora Winter Train gives you a chance to slow down and take them in at your own pace.
The train begins in Anchorage and travels through Talkeetna and the wilderness near Hurricane, eventually reaching Fairbanks. For Northern Lights chasers, the most comfortable option is taking the train all the way to Fairbanks, considered one of the best places to see the Northern Lights. Near Fairbanks, you'll find Chena Hot Springs Resort, known for offering Northern Lights views from a hot tub. This resort specifically caters to visitors who come for this event, with spacious rooms, outdoor hot tubs, and even a special Aurora Borealis wake-up call for those staying in their Moose Lodge.
If you're unwilling to spend that much time inside the train, you can get off at Talkeetna instead. Talkeetna is a gateway town for people looking to visit Mount Denali (renamed Mount McKinley in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), the tallest peak in North America. Coincidentally, the high altitude and clear skies also make Talkeetna and Denali a great place to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis. Since the northbound train stops here around 3 hours after leaving Anchorage, at 11:30 a.m., it gives you time to settle into your lodge and scout the terrain for a good place to view the Aurora Borealis. You then can catch the southbound train the next day around 4:50 p.m.
Planning your Aurora Winter Train trip
While winter isn't the only time Alaska Railroad operates this route, it is the only time you can board the Aurora Winter Train before it gives way to the Denali Star Train, which takes the same route in summer. Luckily, winter in these parts lasts roughly from September to May, giving you a nine-ish month window to plan your journey.
The train only operates during the weekends for most of the winter season, with the northbound route leaving Anchorage on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. while the southbound route departs from Fairbanks on Sundays at the same time. Depending on the number of flagstops — portions of the wilderness with no formal stations where people can wave a flag to stop the train and come on board — a significant part of the journey may occur before sunrise or after sunset, giving you a chance to view the Northern Lights from the train itself. If you want more flexible weekday options, plan your trip for February or March, when the train operates occasional midweek routes.
March is also the best time to plan your Northern Lights expedition, as the chances of seeing them increase dramatically closer to the Spring Equinox. If you want to skip the hassle of planning the trip on your own, you can opt for one of Alaska Railroad's winter vacation packages. They have longer, six-day packages that include overnight stops at Talkeetna and Fairbanks, shorter day trips to Denali, and specialized add-ons for dog sledding or aerial tours of Mount Denali. Northern Lights chasers should check out The Borealis package. This includes an 8-night itinerary with Aurora Borealis viewing at Fairbanks, followed by a southbound trip to Anchorage and an overnight excursion at Talkeetna.