Snaking Between Anchorage And Fairbanks Is A Wintry Alaskan Train Ride With Unbeatable Northern Lights Views

The largest state in America is famous for its national parks, mountains, and untouched wildlife. Because it lies close to the Arctic Circle, Alaska is also one of the best places in the world to view the otherworldly pink and green shimmery lights known as the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. While some people brave the frigid temperatures of winter and spring in Alaska to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, there's another way to view them. And, compared to parking your behind on cold, wet snow, watching them from an Alaska Railroad Aurora Winter Train is far more comfortable.

Traveling between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska Railroad operates a scenic winter train journey called the Aurora Winter Train. This train undertakes a 12-hour journey from Anchorage to Fairbanks and makes the return trip the next day, priced at $259 per adult each way. Known as one of America's most scenic train routes, this journey takes you through the vast wilderness of Alaska with incredible views of white mountain peaks, frozen glaciers, and charming towns, offering a window seat to the state's unspoiled winter beauty. In a statement to Travel + Leisure, Dale Wade, Alaska Railroad's Vice President of Marketing and Customer Service, called the Aurora Winter Train an "unforgettable Alaska winter experience."

You can choose to stay parked in your seat with your face glued to the window for the entire journey, or get off at one of the towns along the route. You're likely to get excellent views of the northern lights from the train itself, as at least part of the journey is conducted in the dark, (especially if you travel in December, when Alaska only gets a few hours of sunlight a day). Alaska's clear and dark night skies are optimal for Northern Lights exposure.