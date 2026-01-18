Situated Between Houston And Galveston Is Texas' Bayou City With Delicious Local Cuisine
Texas is a state that is brimming with stunning destinations. From the Piney Woods region, with its scenic lakes and Southern charm, to Sunny Beach in Galveston, which has peaceful vibes, few crowds, and coastal views, there's plenty to be discovered here. One such destination sits between Houston and Galveston and is a lovely destination for a coastal road trip: Dickinson.
Located along the Dickinson Bayou, this city has a unique, waterfront character and plenty of laid-back charm. Known for its friendly neighborhoods and easy access to many Gulf Coast attractions, there's plenty to see and do. Take a visit to the Clear Lake Resort Area, head down to Galveston Bay, or go right to the bayou and enjoy a spot of fishing with some great views.
There are plenty of smaller outdoor spaces to enjoy in the city as well. One of these is Paul Hopkins Park, a gorgeous nature spot where visitors can experience various activities such as birdwatching, hiking, and picnicking. Those looking to appreciate the outdoors overnight can book a stay at the Bayou Campground, a small, shaded campground on the water's edge, right in the heart of the city.
Local cuisine in Dickinson, Texas
Those looking to indulge their palates can easily do so in and around Dickinson, with plenty of great restaurants, from seafood specialties to Tex-Mex cuisine. Gator's Bar and Grill is a top choice for those in search of an adventurous outing. With a range of classic all-American dishes on the menu, including chicken pot pie and a classic burger, this spot may seem fairly unassuming, but one thing that truly makes it stand out from the rest is the fact that it stays true to the name, serving up alligator to those who dare try it. Gator's Bar and Grill is a top spot for lunch and dinner and is open all week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on weekends.
One of the best spots in town for authentic Tex-Mex is Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant. This family-owned business has been running since 2003, and the Dickinson branch is its second, having opened in 2007. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a wide selection of seafood, nachos, quesadillas, fajitas, and other mouthwatering Mexican plates on the menu. Los Ramirez is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended and reduced hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Things to know before visiting Dickinson, Texas
Dickinson sits just over 30 miles from Houston, where you can find Houston Heights, the city's most walkable neighborhood that has its hottest dining and public art. It also sits just short of 25 miles north of Galveston, making it the perfect mid-point spot for a short city-to-city road trip through Texas. This great location makes it a top choice for out-of-state visitors planning to rent a car to drive along Interstate 45, as it is just under 50 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
There are a few hotel options in the area. Those in search of a homely, upmarket stay can book one of the three rooms at Cedar Oaks Inn Bed and Breakfast, a boutique B&B with rooms starting at $200 per night. If you're looking for a simpler option, then the Days Inn by Wyndham Dickinson is a top choice, with rooms starting at just short of $65.
When planning your trip to Dickinson, it's best to visit between late March and mid-May or between early October and early November. At this time of year, temperatures typically range from 60 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for outdoor dining and leisure activities along Dickinson Bayou. Be sure to bring along sunscreen, lightweight clothing, and insect repellent for when you're around the waterfront.