Wisconsin's City Near Madison Is A Midwest Gem With A Walkable Downtown And Historic Architecture

If you're looking for a true gem of a destination in Wisconsin, there's plenty to choose from. From a resort that transforms its golf course into a cold-weather playground during winter to the sleepy village of Denmark near Green Bay with its Midwest charm and friendly vibes, Wisconsin has it all. Those in search of a destination with a great downtown area and plenty of historic architecture to marvel at should be sure to visit Evansville. This city is known for those features as well as its friendly community and natural beauty.

Home to a compact, walkable downtown, Evansville boasts plenty of shops and boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. The majority of these can be found along Main Street, meaning you won't need to stray too far to find all the top spots. Here, you can also see notable historic architecture, such as the John M. Evans Hall. This building has been revitalized and restored and now houses a community theater, an event center, and a law office. The city's laid-back pace and convenient locations make it ideal for exploring on foot.