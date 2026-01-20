Denver's Gourmet Food Hall Is A Local And Tourist Staple For Diverse Food In An Artsy District
If you're browsing a list of the top "foodie" cities in America, you won't be surprised to see places like San Francisco or Orlando (although New York City was suspiciously absent in 2025). While Denver, Colorado, didn't make that list, it's quietly becoming a culinary destination in its own right, thanks to a growing array of diverse dining options. Best of all, you can taste many of them in a single building: The Denver Central Market.
It's fitting that the Central Market is located in Denver's eclectic, ever-changing River North Art District, also known as RiNo. With chic eateries, galleries, striking murals, live music venues, and creative culture all around, a central location for locals and tourists to sample distinctive cuisines makes sense. Even the building fits the vibe, as it's housed in an old industrial warehouse that was built in the 1920s. As of this writing, the Central Market has 11 different vendors, serving everything from artisan breads and Neopolitan-style pizzas to craft chocolates and specialty groceries. "Denver Central Market is such a vibe! It's like stepping into a foodie playground where every corner has something amazing to try," one local wrote in a Google review.
Indeed, part of what makes Denver Central Market so enjoyable is that it's not just a place to grab a full meal. Sure, you can order sandwiches, fish and chips, or pizza, but you can also grab an ice cream cone, a cup of coffee, or an expertly crafted fruit and veggie plate. So, whether you're starving or just looking for a quick snack, you can pop into the market and find something fresh and unique.
What to expect when dining at the Denver Central Market
Since opening in 2016, Denver Central Market has become a go-to stop for both neighborhood regulars and visitors looking for an easy introduction to the city's food scene. Because of its location in the heart of the city, it's relatively easy to reach once you fly into town. The market is about 30 minutes west of Denver International Airport, and not only will it put you right in the RiNo District, but you'll also be close to other Denver destinations like Colorado's oldest zoo and Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. So, it's pretty easy to add the Central Market to any Denver itinerary, whether you're in the city for a weekend or an extended stay.
Perhaps one of the only downsides of visiting Denver Central Market is that with so many appealing options, it can be hard to choose what to get. In a thread on the r/Denverfood subreddit, the spots that get the most name-checks are Izzio Artisan Bakery, which sells pastries and serves brunch; Lunchboxx, which offers casual cuisine like patty melts and fried chicken biscuits; Vero Italian Cuisine, which cooks up wood-fired pizzas and handmade pasta; and Green Seed, a produce shop. You don't even have to be vegetarian or vegan to appreciate Green Seed's vegetable-forward offerings, which include salads, smoothies, soups, and veggie bowls.
For dessert, you can indulge in decadent chocolates from Temper or comforting ice cream from High Point Creamery. As for drinks, there's Curio for beer on tap and craft cocktails, and Crema Coffee House for your caffeine fix. No matter where you go, though, the experience is sure to delight your taste buds.