Denver's Eclectic Neighborhood Is An Ever-Changing Art District Lined With Chic Vibes And Diverse Eats
For artsy vibes and delicious food, the Mile High City might not be top of mind, but Denver has proven itself to be one of the best destinations to visit in Colorado thanks to an area known as the River North Art District. Nicknamed RiNo (as in, rhinoceros), this one-mile radius of creative businesses adorned with striking murals differentiates it from other Denver districts. There, you'll discover everything from artist workshops to coffee roasteries to craft breweries, all contributing to an electric ambiance loved by locals and visitors alike.
RiNo is around 18.6 miles from Denver International Airport, so you can get there in under 30 minutes by car, or roughly one hour via public transport. It lies just east of I-25 and south of I-70, and you'll know you are in the right place when you start to notice the diverse array of restaurants and vibrant street art. Budget hotels are scattered throughout Denver for as little as $60 per night, but if you want to stay closer to the pulse of RiNo, the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown has rooms nearby from around $80 per night. The Ramble Hotel is another great option; elegant 4-star rooms with French decor right in the middle of the action on 25th Street, from roughly $280 per night.
Former factories are now buzzy studios and boundary-pushing eateries in the city's trendiest neighborhood, and the continuous evolution of this offbeat artistic hub shows creativity is very much alive and well in Denver.
Explore RiNo's chic street art
Denver claims to be the street art capital of America, and RiNo might be the strongest example of this. The region was previously covered in illegal graffiti, but eventually, the city chose to embrace rather than erase. In the last ten years, the RiNo Art District nonprofit has developed a Business Improvement District and an organization called Keep RiNo Wild, which helps to support the local community. As a result, artists are now commissioned to fill blank walls with spirited street art to enliven the area and make it more community-oriented. Today, you'll find art markets, ceramics studios like Plinth Gallery, and regular festivals and events animating the streets. In summer, the lively Denver Chalk Art Festival sees more than 200 artists take to the pavements to create colorful sidewalk masterpieces over two days.
Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, told AFAR Magazine about the city's mold-breaking attitude towards street art, "Denver has seen significant growth in our street art and public art scene... These works often serve to beautify and exemplify the spirit of our neighborhoods and bring the community together. They are a great way to showcase the Mile High City's deep appreciation for art and culture..."
Whether you plan to visit galleries and museums or just tour the painted streets for inspiration (and Instagram photos), anyone who appreciates art will fall for this beautiful area. Keep your eyes peeled for the Love This City mural (otherwise known as the "Denver mural") on Broadway and Arapahoe. Designed by artists Jason T. Graves, Pat Milbery, Remington Robinson, and Patrick McKinney, it perfectly encapsulates the vibrancy and artistry of this unique part of the city.
Enjoy diverse cuisine at Denver's best eateries
RiNo has some of the best restaurants in town, so no matter your plans — Michelin-star night or a laid-back catch-up with friends — you'll have the chance to tuck into flavors from around the world developed by local artisans. Can't decide where to start? Head to Denver Central Market, where 11 vendors operate inside a repurposed warehouse; grab a bagel with shmear from Call Your Mother for breakfast, try a healthy rice bowl or wrap from Lunchboxx, and celebrate the state with a Rocky Mountain High pizza from Vero for dinner.
Every palate is catered for in RiNo. Taste mouthwatering Mediterranean delights at Shish Kabob Grill, named Colorado's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant, or if you're brave enough, venture to Los Chingones for "badass tacos" and (*gulp*) rattlesnake chorizo. Nocturne offers something a little fancier. This atmospheric jazz bar serves rich dishes like grilled Spanish octopus and steak tartare, or lighter cocktail accompaniments like charcuterie boards, inside an Art Deco-style building.
You might choose to swap cocktails for craft beer in one of RiNo's many breweries. Back in 1859, the first locally brewed keg was tapped in Denver, and today the city is often dubbed the craft beer capital of America. Tripadvisor's favorite is the Great Divide Brewing Co. which provides popular beers and quirky limited edition drinks. Another well-rated brewhouse is the award-winning Woods Boss Brewing Company. Sit at their ethically-sourced Redwood live edge bar and sip on one of their humorously named brews. Anyone for a "Little Hefe On the Prairie?"