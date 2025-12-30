Denver's Eclectic Neighborhood Is An Ever-Changing Art District Lined With Chic Vibes And Diverse Eats

For artsy vibes and delicious food, the Mile High City might not be top of mind, but Denver has proven itself to be one of the best destinations to visit in Colorado thanks to an area known as the River North Art District. Nicknamed RiNo (as in, rhinoceros), this one-mile radius of creative businesses adorned with striking murals differentiates it from other Denver districts. There, you'll discover everything from artist workshops to coffee roasteries to craft breweries, all contributing to an electric ambiance loved by locals and visitors alike.

RiNo is around 18.6 miles from Denver International Airport, so you can get there in under 30 minutes by car, or roughly one hour via public transport. It lies just east of I-25 and south of I-70, and you'll know you are in the right place when you start to notice the diverse array of restaurants and vibrant street art. Budget hotels are scattered throughout Denver for as little as $60 per night, but if you want to stay closer to the pulse of RiNo, the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown has rooms nearby from around $80 per night. The Ramble Hotel is another great option; elegant 4-star rooms with French decor right in the middle of the action on 25th Street, from roughly $280 per night.

Former factories are now buzzy studios and boundary-pushing eateries in the city's trendiest neighborhood, and the continuous evolution of this offbeat artistic hub shows creativity is very much alive and well in Denver.