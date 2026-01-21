Wisconsin's Only Urban State Park Is A Milwaukee Island Oasis With Unmatched Recreation And Skyline Views
It's not often you find a state park within a 10-minute drive from a city's center. Most of Wisconsin's state parks near Milwaukee require a day trip, such as Kohler-Andrae State Park, a hidden Lake Michigan paradise with beaches and nature trails. Fortunately, if you don't want to travel 50-plus miles from Milwaukee to get your nature fix, you don't have to. Lakeshore State Park is only about 1 mile from downtown, and it has everything you need.
This small island, connected to the mainland by the Hank Aaron State Trail, is a 22-acre urban nature haven with restored prairies, waterfront picnic spots, accessible pathways, a beach, and wide city vistas. Lakeshore's waterfront setting lends it various activities you might not otherwise get at urban parks. This includes fishing, as many people cast a line out from the shoreline or the pier jutting out over the lagoon. You can reel in smallmouth and largemouth bass, sunfish, and pike throughout the year, as well as trout and salmon during the fall.
The warmer months are a popular time for boating and kayaking at Lakeshore State Park. The 20-slip marina accommodates motor boats, but you'll need to carry or wheel your kayak to launch it from the beach. Once you're on the water, the kayaking is pleasant and easy in the placid lagoons. The state park also has a 1.7-mile waterfront trail that you can stroll on or combine with a longer trek along the Hank Aaron or Oak Leaf state trails. It's a good length for hiking, cycling, walking dogs, jogging, or even rollerblading.
Gorgeous Milwaukee vistas from Lakeshore State Park
The walking and cycling trails, plus the numerous benches, are ideal for soaking up sprawling views of Milwaukee's skyline, contrasting beautifully with the tranquil Lake Michigan. One of the best spots to admire the city's highrises over the water is Lookout Point, which has benches for anyone wanting to rest, have a snack, or read in the sunshine. You can also find views of downtown rising above the grassy prairies and calm waters along the trails or from the fishing pier.
If you prefer to gaze out across Lake Michigan, head to the eastern side of the island and stand along the rocky shoreline. You can truly appreciate the size of this Great Lake, which reaches four states and multiple cities, including some affordable vacation destinations on Lake Michigan. Don't miss seeing the Daniel W. Hoan Memorial Bridge from Lakeshore either. The picnic table near the water is a good spot to have lunch while admiring one of the best angles of the iconic Hoan.
Lakeshore State Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. If you're driving, you can park for free in spots near the state park's north and south entrances. Multiple bus lines, such as the routes 14, 30, and 33, also stop on the island. While visiting, keep an eye out for native birds and wildlife, including waterfowl, songbirds, foxes, muskrats, deer, and turtles. If you need somewhere to stay, consider booking a room at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, only 1.5 miles away, which was recently ranked as the world's third-best hotel.