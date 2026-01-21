Wisconsin's Only Urban State Park Is A Milwaukee Island Oasis With Unmatched Recreation And Skyline Views

It's not often you find a state park within a 10-minute drive from a city's center. Most of Wisconsin's state parks near Milwaukee require a day trip, such as Kohler-Andrae State Park, a hidden Lake Michigan paradise with beaches and nature trails. Fortunately, if you don't want to travel 50-plus miles from Milwaukee to get your nature fix, you don't have to. Lakeshore State Park is only about 1 mile from downtown, and it has everything you need.

This small island, connected to the mainland by the Hank Aaron State Trail, is a 22-acre urban nature haven with restored prairies, waterfront picnic spots, accessible pathways, a beach, and wide city vistas. Lakeshore's waterfront setting lends it various activities you might not otherwise get at urban parks. This includes fishing, as many people cast a line out from the shoreline or the pier jutting out over the lagoon. You can reel in smallmouth and largemouth bass, sunfish, and pike throughout the year, as well as trout and salmon during the fall.

The warmer months are a popular time for boating and kayaking at Lakeshore State Park. The 20-slip marina accommodates motor boats, but you'll need to carry or wheel your kayak to launch it from the beach. Once you're on the water, the kayaking is pleasant and easy in the placid lagoons. The state park also has a 1.7-mile waterfront trail that you can stroll on or combine with a longer trek along the Hank Aaron or Oak Leaf state trails. It's a good length for hiking, cycling, walking dogs, jogging, or even rollerblading.