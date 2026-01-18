California's Affordable Motel On Route 66 Is A Fun And Kitschy, Retro-Themed Getaway, According To Reviews

If your 2026 plans include taking a road trip down America's most iconic highway, and you're looking for an affordable place to stay with real personality, the Route 66 Motel in Barstow, California, has earned rave reviews for its nostalgic charm. The property features a collection of vintage cars and is home to extensive eye-catching Route 66 memorabilia. Impressed Tripadvisor reviewers compare it to taking a step back in time, and affordably so — the average rate for a room is under $80 per night.

Guests love the motel's unapologetic, old-school vibe, with colorful neon signage, as well as vintage road signs, tons of vinyl, and car plates as wall decor. It feels like entering a time machine to the golden age of roadside travel, while still enjoying the comforts of a modern, renovated room. Google reviewers highlight the balance between retro aesthetics and practical amenities, noting the clean and updated interiors and handy USB-A ports.

Each room comes equipped with a TV, air conditioning, and there's even complimentary parking. It's a convenient stop for those driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas — it's just 150 miles away from Sin City — or for those exploring Route 66's many iconic landmarks. The motel leans into its quirky identity, making it a fun stay for guests of all ages.