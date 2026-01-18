California's Affordable Motel On Route 66 Is A Fun And Kitschy, Retro-Themed Getaway, According To Reviews
If your 2026 plans include taking a road trip down America's most iconic highway, and you're looking for an affordable place to stay with real personality, the Route 66 Motel in Barstow, California, has earned rave reviews for its nostalgic charm. The property features a collection of vintage cars and is home to extensive eye-catching Route 66 memorabilia. Impressed Tripadvisor reviewers compare it to taking a step back in time, and affordably so — the average rate for a room is under $80 per night.
Guests love the motel's unapologetic, old-school vibe, with colorful neon signage, as well as vintage road signs, tons of vinyl, and car plates as wall decor. It feels like entering a time machine to the golden age of roadside travel, while still enjoying the comforts of a modern, renovated room. Google reviewers highlight the balance between retro aesthetics and practical amenities, noting the clean and updated interiors and handy USB-A ports.
Each room comes equipped with a TV, air conditioning, and there's even complimentary parking. It's a convenient stop for those driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas — it's just 150 miles away from Sin City — or for those exploring Route 66's many iconic landmarks. The motel leans into its quirky identity, making it a fun stay for guests of all ages.
Why travelers love the Route 66 Motel
Packed with Instagram-worthy backgrounds, Route 66 provides an Americana vibe that isn't manufactured, but organically built through decades of travel, timeless details, and several legendary roadside attractions — and the eponymous motel celebrates that. People snap pictures next to the famous sign on the road, as well as in front of its car collection, both of which pay homage to classic American roadside culture. Alongside staying at an epic spot, you can fill up your tank at the Golden State's largest gas station, which is just a 15-minute drive away, and dine at the highlighted Mexican restaurant, Lola's Kitchen, which is less than five minutes away by car. Additionally, the Harvey House, Amtrak Station Barstow, and the Route 66 Museum are all nearby, too.
For a more balanced and honest assessment of the motel, we must acknowledge that not all the feedback is positive. It has just under a 4-star rating on Google, at the time of writing, with some guests mentioning that the motel is noisy, while others had problems with the water heater. On Tripadvisor, one reviewer complained that it wasn't located in the best area. The Route 66 Motel is a budget-friendly option, so sometimes you pay for what you get. Despite a few minor drawbacks, though, most visitors leave with fond memories of their stay, thanks to a sentimental and authentic experience. Want to find more retro-themed motels like this one? Check out the five kitschiest California motels based on reviews.