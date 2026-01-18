St. Petersburg's Once-Thriving Hotel Transformed Into A Modern Luxe Resort With Championship Golf

On Florida's west coast is St. Petersburg, a scenic destination with award-winning beaches and a vibrant downtown. While that alone is enough to get us to pack our bags and book a trip, the city is also home to an interesting slice of hotel history — those who come have the opportunity to stay overnight in the 100-year-old Vinoy Resort & Golf Club.

Reviewers often speak of this hotel's stunning beauty, but one former guest also appreciated having the chance to learn about its storied past. "The history of the hotel is definitely something of interest. The [second] floor Mezzanine showcases many photos and facts." She also added another tip for history buffs: "The History Museum, which is walking distance of the hotel, also provides an interesting historical timeline of The Vinoy. Highly recommend a visit."

When it first opened on New Year's Eve in 1925, it was called Vinoy Park Hotel. It was the epitome of glamour in its heyday, but that didn't last forever. In the 1940s, the hotel was used for military housing, and although the once-thriving hotel was revived, it started deteriorating in the 1970s and eventually closed. Almost two decades later, new life was breathed into this historic property, and a complete transformation took place. It's now the top luxury hotel in St. Petersburg, according to Tripadvisor, and has all of the luxe amenities you could ever want, including access to a championship golf course.