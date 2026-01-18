St. Petersburg's Once-Thriving Hotel Transformed Into A Modern Luxe Resort With Championship Golf
On Florida's west coast is St. Petersburg, a scenic destination with award-winning beaches and a vibrant downtown. While that alone is enough to get us to pack our bags and book a trip, the city is also home to an interesting slice of hotel history — those who come have the opportunity to stay overnight in the 100-year-old Vinoy Resort & Golf Club.
Reviewers often speak of this hotel's stunning beauty, but one former guest also appreciated having the chance to learn about its storied past. "The history of the hotel is definitely something of interest. The [second] floor Mezzanine showcases many photos and facts." She also added another tip for history buffs: "The History Museum, which is walking distance of the hotel, also provides an interesting historical timeline of The Vinoy. Highly recommend a visit."
When it first opened on New Year's Eve in 1925, it was called Vinoy Park Hotel. It was the epitome of glamour in its heyday, but that didn't last forever. In the 1940s, the hotel was used for military housing, and although the once-thriving hotel was revived, it started deteriorating in the 1970s and eventually closed. Almost two decades later, new life was breathed into this historic property, and a complete transformation took place. It's now the top luxury hotel in St. Petersburg, according to Tripadvisor, and has all of the luxe amenities you could ever want, including access to a championship golf course.
The Vinoy is a modern luxe resort
The once-thriving hotel is back — and it's better than ever. It has been magnificently transformed into an upscale resort that has all of the necessary amenities to provide travelers with a luxury experience. You can book an indulgent day full of pampering at the Vinoy Spa, but if you just want to throw on the luxury robe and slippers in your room and lounge around, you can do that, too. Visitors will find more modern luxuries in their rooms, such as a smart TV and a Nespresso machine. You'll feel spoiled at The Vinoy, and so will your pets, as there will be a plush, luxe bed waiting for them upon your arrival.
A stay at The Vinoy comes with plenty of other perks, including a couple of complimentary cocktails and a ticket to the St. Petersburg History Museum. You also get access to tennis courts and fitness classes, as well as free e-bike rentals. Just make sure you allow time to hang out in The Vinoy's posh pool area, as it offers food and drink service along with views of the resort's colorful architecture. For a more luxurious experience, you can add on a poolside cabana. The hotel is located near the bay, so you can also book some on-the-water fun that departs from the marina.
This reviewer spoke highly of the award-winning hotel and said, "If you're looking for the best place to stay in St. Pete, look no further. I've stayed here many times [and] consistently have been impressed with the whole experience." Those looking to experience the championship golf course are in for a big treat, too.
Enjoy the Vinoy Golf Club
There are several highly rated golf resorts in Florida, but The Vinoy Golf Club isn't just a fun place to hit the links — it also offers a history lesson. The course first opened in 1920, but was later redesigned by Ron Garl, sometimes referred to as "The Renaissance Man of Golf Architecture." This is a championship golf course, but don't feel like you have to be a championship golfer to play there. It is a superb course for all golfers, no matter your level of experience.
This Google reviewer said, "The course itself is magnificent, pristine conditions, beautiful scenery, layout is nice, 16-17-18 is a must play, maybe the best three hole ending to a course I've ever played. If you are driving the ball straight it is not a difficult course." While you don't have to be a pro, you do need to be a member or guest at The Vinoy Resort if you want to book a tee time. Feel free to bring along the kids, too. This is a great place to teach them about golf — and even better, it's free. If you've paid full price for your greens fees, children age 15 or younger can play for free after 3 p.m. You won't have to pay rental club fees for them either — those are also included at no charge.
If you're coming in for a visit, you can fly into St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), which is about 20 minutes away. Tampa International Airport (TPA) is only about 10 minutes farther, and services more airlines. It's also travel pro Samantha Brown's favorite airport in the world.