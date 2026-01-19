This Charming Town In The 'Heart Of Virginia' Has Fascinating History, Downtown Shops, And Scenic Trails

They say Virginia is for lovers, and history lovers will certainly be rejoicing with a visit to the idyllic town of Appomattox in the "Heart of Virginia." The nickname comes from its location near the center of the state, sandwiched between the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west and the Tidewater Region to the east. But that's not the only moniker Appomattox has — it's also been dubbed "Where Our Nation Reunited". The Appomattox County Courthouse is the site where Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in April of 1865, hence the nickname. In present times, the courthouse has been transformed into a National Historic Park, giving visitors a glimpse into Civil War history.

Take a trip to the past by going on a historic adventure in and around Appomattox. You'll start the journey at the Appomattox Court House National Historic Park, which also features a number of historical buildings that have been either reconstructed or restored. Grab a map at the visitor's center and stop by the buildings and the reconstructed courthouse where the surrender happened. Completely immerse yourself in a journey through history and book a stay at The Inn at Babcock House. This home, built in 1884, is a bed and breakfast, featuring six rooms and one suite, with period antiques dotted throughout the space. You'll only be a short walk from Main Street, where you can stroll through local boutiques, dining options, and more.