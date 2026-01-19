This Charming Town In The 'Heart Of Virginia' Has Fascinating History, Downtown Shops, And Scenic Trails
They say Virginia is for lovers, and history lovers will certainly be rejoicing with a visit to the idyllic town of Appomattox in the "Heart of Virginia." The nickname comes from its location near the center of the state, sandwiched between the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west and the Tidewater Region to the east. But that's not the only moniker Appomattox has — it's also been dubbed "Where Our Nation Reunited". The Appomattox County Courthouse is the site where Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in April of 1865, hence the nickname. In present times, the courthouse has been transformed into a National Historic Park, giving visitors a glimpse into Civil War history.
Take a trip to the past by going on a historic adventure in and around Appomattox. You'll start the journey at the Appomattox Court House National Historic Park, which also features a number of historical buildings that have been either reconstructed or restored. Grab a map at the visitor's center and stop by the buildings and the reconstructed courthouse where the surrender happened. Completely immerse yourself in a journey through history and book a stay at The Inn at Babcock House. This home, built in 1884, is a bed and breakfast, featuring six rooms and one suite, with period antiques dotted throughout the space. You'll only be a short walk from Main Street, where you can stroll through local boutiques, dining options, and more.
Things to do in Appomattox, Virginia
More than its rich history, the downtown area is a great place to explore the small-town charm that Appomattox has to offer. Start your day with a stop at Baine's Books and Coffee and grab your daily dose of caffeine. They also regularly host live music nights, open mics, and more at the shop. Aside from used and new books, their collection also includes musical instruments. Inside, you'll also find Baine's Daily Records for vinyl records and pottery from the Cub Creek Foundation.
Further on Main Street, several boutique shops are clustered together for some shopping time. Locally-owned boutique stores include Threaded-N-Grace Boutique, The Little Things in Life, and Country Charm, which all carry a variety of items and clothing from local brands. If you lean more towards the arts, the Art Gallery of New Geneva features local artwork that emphasizes a biblical worldview with the exhibits on display. They also host occasional events with live entertainment and lectures.
Past downtown, there's also the American Civil War Museum Appomattox, which is the site of one of the last battlefields of the Civil War. It's a great addition to your journey through history, as it displays artifacts, photos, and Civil War documents. Round out your trip with a final stop at Clover Hill Living Village, where you can step back in history. The village was created to show what life was like, spanning 6 acres and containing historic buildings.
Outdoor activities in Appomattox, Virginia
About 30 minutes east of Appomattox, you'll find Holliday Lake State Park for a little bit of everything. The park is open year-round, but camping is available from March to December. Go swimming at the park beach, but keep in mind that the area doesn't have lifeguards. Fishing and boating are also popular activities, offering a chance to catch largemouth bass, crappie, or catfish. Boat rentals for canoes, single kayaks, paddleboards, and pedal boats are also available seasonally. If you like to explore on foot, there are six hiking trails and one aquatic trail, including the Lakeshore Trail, a 6.5-mile loop that passes around the entire lake.
A little further away, the High Bridge Trail State Park is another slice of history that can be explored through trails. The bridge is Virginia's longest recreational bridge, one of the longest in the country, and is a Virginia Historic Landmark. The park itself has over 40 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding, with the High Bridge Trail being 31 miles long itself. Getting to Appomattox takes about a 1.5-hour drive from the capital city of Richmond via US Route 460. If you're flying in, the nearest airport is the Lynchburg Regional Airport at a 30-minute drive away. If you want to make a road trip out of your visit to Appomattox, you can explore the nearby small town of Farmville, home to a bustling arts scene, delicious eats, and historic sites.