Virginia's Longest Recreation Bridge Thrives In A Unique State Park With Renowned Trails And Deep History

If you were to list destination names that don't bother with subtlety, the Grand Canyon and the Great Salt Lake would land squarely at the top. But there's one name you've likely never heard of: Virginia's High Bridge Trail State Park, a moniker that leaves little to the imagination. At the park's heart lies the historic High Bridge, looming 125 feet over the Appomattox River, per Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. It's Old Dominion's longest recreational bridge, and the park it calls home is packed with renowned trails and deep history. It's also easy to reach, sitting around 70 miles away from Richmond, a historic center and hub of diverse entertainment.

According to Virginia's Heartland Regional Visitor Center, High Bridge boasts landmark status, earning the designation both from the state of Virginia and from the National Register of Historic Places. First built in 1853, it was once believed to be the longest bridge in the world, connecting Petersburg to Lynchburg, today a vibrant college city in the Blue Ridge Mountains foothills. The bridge once served as a key logistical artery and endured several attempts to destroy it during the Civil War to slow Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee's retreating forces. It ultimately hosted some of the final skirmishes of the war, preceding Lee's surrender.

The bridge was rejuvenated after the war, with trains continuing to cross it. It was eventually replaced by a steel version in 1914, and the piers and abutments that supported the original structure still stand today. All bridge use was discontinued by 2006, when the Norfolk Southern Railway Company donated a 31-mile chunk of the line it was a part of to the state of Virginia. Several years of restoration work later, the bridge opened in its current form in 2012.