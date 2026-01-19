America's Best Destination Resort Is A Beachfront Miami Gem With Italian Charm
Dubbed the Riviera of Florida, Sunny Isles Beach is home to some of the nation's most glamorous hotels. The gleaming white sand is a backdrop to a row of luxury stays, most of which favor a contemporary aesthetic. Among this streamlined set of sumptuous digs lies the villa-style arches and marble columns of an Italian-inspired retreat so well-regarded that it ranked as the No. 1 "Best Destination Resort" and "Best Waterfront Hotel/Resort" in USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.
Such accolades are nothing new for Acqualina Resort & Residences. The renowned beachfront location also earned five stars from Forbes Travel Guide, five diamonds from AAA, plus a Forbes' Verified Responsible Hospitality badge. That final honor recognizes properties that "demonstrate a commitment to more than 100 stringent standards to protect the environment and support the well-being of employees, guests and their communities."
Located in the city of Sunny Isles Beach (which blends high-rise luxury, hidden gardens, and vintage pier charm), Acqualina sits on 4.5 acres of prime Atlantic Coast beachfront. The property features 98 meticulously designed rooms and suites, as well as 188 seaside residential condos. Vivid red umbrellas dot the resort's outdoor areas, complementing the surrounding Mediterranean décor. Find all of this situated midway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, where luxury shopping is mere minutes away. However, Acqualina's sparkling shores and stellar amenities (such as three outdoor pools, an award-winning spa, and acclaimed dining) raise the question: Why would you want to be anywhere else?
Indulge in Italian-Mediterranean dining at Acqualina
Noted for its top-notch restaurants, Acqualina is a diner's paradise. Costa Grill, Miami's only fully beach-adjacent restaurant, brings white tablecloth service to the shore from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Floridian and Mediterranean-inspired menu includes favorites such as the Wagyu-beef Acqua burger and starters like grilled octopus and ahi tuna poke. Order a cocktail with your food, and you have the recipe for a perfect afternoon.
The highly acclaimed Il Mulino New York has also set up shop at Acqualina. Here, Tuscan warmth fuses with the energetic pace of Manhattan for a unique dining experience. For two decades, the restaurant's New York location has remained the Zagat Survey's pick for the city's best Italian dining. Open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, the Acqualina branch has earned four stars from Forbes Travel Guide and two of three forks from Gambero Rosso International.
Since one New York transplant isn't enough, Acqualina boasts an Avra eatery, too. The Avra Group serves fine Greek fare at restaurant locations in places such as Manhattan, Dallas, and Beverly Hills. Found in the resort's Estates of Acqualina area, Avra Miami is accessible via sky bridge. Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows allow seaside views, while lush plants and neutral-toned marble set the stage for a modern Greek feast. Begin the culinary journey with saganaki or Chilean sea bass souvlaki, followed by mouthwatering mains such as American Wagyu côte de boeuf. Dessert (ranging from milopita to portokalopita) is the cherry on top of meals here. Avra, Il Mulino, and Costa Grill aren't Acqualina's only options, though. Additional delicacies await at Ke-uh Bar, and four-course beachfront dinners are available by reservation. For more good eats, venture off-property to see why this Florida city is one of America's best for foodies.
Discover Acqualina's Miami beach views, cozy rooms, and spa
Swathed in the delicate hues of the seashore, each room and suite at Acqualina comes with water views, a private balcony, and glamorous detailing. Envisioned and curated by Miami-based designer Isabel Tragash, the hotel's understated South Florida luxury style is expressed through the use of precious woods, Italian textiles, and gilded fixtures, plus bronze and glass inlays. Each guest room is also equipped with everything the tech-savvy traveler requires, such as complete multimedia integration, 4K Ultra TVs, and complimentary digital book downloads.
In the bathroom, marble countertops and Molteni cabinetry make guests feel like royalty. Soft bathrobes and natural Tuscan bath amenities from Seed to Skin amplify the spa-in-your-hotel-room experience. Meanwhile, several of the suites feature full-sized kitchens with Italian stone countertops, a sub-zero refrigerator/freezer, and other exclusive Acqualina touches. For an enhanced level of bespoke sophistication, the fifth-floor villa suite extends the opulence across 2,767 square feet. All rooms and suites come with a complimentary yoga mat to keep your wellness journey on track, too.
Speaking of wellness, the 20,000-square-foot Acqualina Spa earned five stars from Forbes and the title of No. 1 "Best Hotel Spa" in USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Acqualina's facilities include men's, women's, and co-ed lounges, a Finnish sauna with Himalayan salt, a crystal steam room, and experience showers with "cool arctic and warm Caribbean mists." Hotel guests receive unlimited use of the spa during their stay, plus access to AcquaFit, a health program that includes group workout classes, guided meditations, nutritious juices, premium TechnoGym Artis fitness equipment, and Peloton bikes.