America's Best Destination Resort Is A Beachfront Miami Gem With Italian Charm

Dubbed the Riviera of Florida, Sunny Isles Beach is home to some of the nation's most glamorous hotels. The gleaming white sand is a backdrop to a row of luxury stays, most of which favor a contemporary aesthetic. Among this streamlined set of sumptuous digs lies the villa-style arches and marble columns of an Italian-inspired retreat so well-regarded that it ranked as the No. 1 "Best Destination Resort" and "Best Waterfront Hotel/Resort" in USA Today's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.

Such accolades are nothing new for Acqualina Resort & Residences. The renowned beachfront location also earned five stars from Forbes Travel Guide, five diamonds from AAA, plus a Forbes' Verified Responsible Hospitality badge. That final honor recognizes properties that "demonstrate a commitment to more than 100 stringent standards to protect the environment and support the well-being of employees, guests and their communities."

Located in the city of Sunny Isles Beach (which blends high-rise luxury, hidden gardens, and vintage pier charm), Acqualina sits on 4.5 acres of prime Atlantic Coast beachfront. The property features 98 meticulously designed rooms and suites, as well as 188 seaside residential condos. Vivid red umbrellas dot the resort's outdoor areas, complementing the surrounding Mediterranean décor. Find all of this situated midway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, where luxury shopping is mere minutes away. However, Acqualina's sparkling shores and stellar amenities (such as three outdoor pools, an award-winning spa, and acclaimed dining) raise the question: Why would you want to be anywhere else?