​​A Rugged Montana State Park Has Soaring Cliffs And Picturesque Abandoned Log Cabins

For epic panoramas and outdoor activities in the U.S., head to Big Sky Country. The state of Montana is a top destination for nature and adventure, with national parks like Glacier and Yellowstone proving ever-popular for outdoor enthusiasts. But if you want to avoid the tourist crowds in the national parks — like those at the country's busiest trek, Avalanche Lake Trail — head to one of the underrated state parks instead. Sluice Boxes State Park offers magnificent views from the cliffs along Belt Creek Canyon, as well as the remains of abandoned mining towns that are just waiting to be explored.

Sluice Boxes State Park was created in 1974, but has been a local hotspot for outdoor activities since 1889, per the Montana State Parks Foundation. The area was once home to the Montana Central Railroad and Barker mines, along with the towns of Albright and Riceville. A number of structures are still present today — historic log cabins, long since abandoned, dot the landscape along Belt Creek. They paint a pretty rural picture of a bygone era and are a unique attraction in this quiet part of the state.