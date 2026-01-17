A Rugged Montana State Park Has Soaring Cliffs And Picturesque Abandoned Log Cabins
For epic panoramas and outdoor activities in the U.S., head to Big Sky Country. The state of Montana is a top destination for nature and adventure, with national parks like Glacier and Yellowstone proving ever-popular for outdoor enthusiasts. But if you want to avoid the tourist crowds in the national parks — like those at the country's busiest trek, Avalanche Lake Trail — head to one of the underrated state parks instead. Sluice Boxes State Park offers magnificent views from the cliffs along Belt Creek Canyon, as well as the remains of abandoned mining towns that are just waiting to be explored.
Sluice Boxes State Park was created in 1974, but has been a local hotspot for outdoor activities since 1889, per the Montana State Parks Foundation. The area was once home to the Montana Central Railroad and Barker mines, along with the towns of Albright and Riceville. A number of structures are still present today — historic log cabins, long since abandoned, dot the landscape along Belt Creek. They paint a pretty rural picture of a bygone era and are a unique attraction in this quiet part of the state.
Planning your visit to Sluice Boxes State Park
Arguably, the best thing to do in Sluice Boxes State Park is to explore the area's history on a hike. The 2.9-mile Sluice Boxes Trail offers stunning views of the cliffs along the canyon walls, and it highlights access to some of the cabins and mining remains. Many AllTrails users advise that you'll need to cross the creek multiple times along the way, and the water can be high. Visit Montana recommends coming in the low-water season, from mid-July to September, when the creek crossings are easier and less dangerous. The cliffs here are steep, and the water is cold, so be cautious when hiking or swimming in the park.
Camping is possible at Sluices Boxes State Park, although you'll need a Backcountry Campsite Permit. Bears are active in the area, so be sure to pack bear spray, follow safety tips for keeping bears out of your car while hiking, and follow recommended guidance for camping in bear country. Sluice Boxes State Park is located in central Montana, about a 20-minute drive from the small town of Belt and about 40 minutes from Great Falls. Great Falls International Airport is the closest large airport, with direct flights to six major U.S. cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle. As this is a remote area, you'll need your own vehicle to travel to the state park.