South Carolina's Once-Quiet Columbia Neighborhood Is Now A Walkable Hub With A Thriving Nightlife
South Carolina's capital city may be easy to overlook for out-of-towners, but Southerners know Columbia can pack a punch. Situated between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach much like Darlington, and home to the University of South Carolina (USC) — not to be confused with USC in California — Columbia is typically seen as a rowdy student district known for tailgating and nights out in the local bar district, Five Points. However, Columbia offers more than college football and frat parties. In fact, Columbia, South Carolina, was one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations.
There is a lot of area to explore in Columbia, but there's one district in particular that is worth stopping in to see at any point in the day. Founded in 1786, Columbia's Main Street district was previously home to nothing but business buildings and professionals. These days, however, Main Street has evolved to offer day-to-night fun, from flourishing city markets to unforgettable nightlife. Whether you're stopping in to visit family, attending a USC football game, or just wanting to see what Columbia is all about, Main Street is a can't-miss area of Soda City.
Walkable attractions and markets in Columbia's Main Street
With a walk score of 89, according to Century 21, Main Street is one of the most walkable areas in Downtown Columbia. In just a few blocks, you have access to everything you need from food to fulfillment. Cuisine-wise, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from, whether you're splurging on oysters at Smoked or grabbing a midnight slice at Stoner's Pizza Joint. Lots of lovely cafes dot Main Street's corridor, like Spotted Salamander. This award-winning cafe is the perfect place to pick up a pastry and a latte before walking over to the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA). At the time of publication, the museum is showcasing an exhibit of the late Keith Haring's iconic artwork. The CMA's exhibits change regularly, so you can be sure that every time you visit, there's something new to see. Adult tickets are $15, but South Carolina residents visiting during the summer receive free admission to the museum.
Ample shopping is always available on Main Street, from charming Southern boutiques to weekend markets. All year long, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street transforms into the Soda City Market, where you can find tons of home-crafted goods like cozy candles, homemade cookies, and custom Columbia gear. The market is producer-only, meaning all vendors must produce their own products, ensuring everything you buy is truly homemade.
Main Street's nightlife scene
When the sun sets and the vendors pack up their storefronts, Main Street turns into a thriving nightlife scene. You can start your evening at the Lula Drake Wine Parlour and cheer with a glass of wine recommended by the sommelier. There are even some delicious pasta dishes and small meat and cheese plates to munch on before your busy night plans. To get the party started, head a couple of doors down to Urban Tiki, a tropical Polynesian-themed bar. This is the right place to sip on a piña colada, split a Death Punch party bowl, or be amazed by a flaming cocktail.
If you're looking for a dive with a retro care-free vibe, check out Art Bar. This underground "galactic roadhouse" is a catch-all for any group of friends. Stop in on Tuesdays for improv comedy or prepare your favorite song for Wednesday night karaoke. If you're hungry, don't worry; Art Bar offers a hefty sandwich and snack menu to order from. Similar in vibe, but different in character, is Tin Roof, a nearby live music bar — a great place to go if you're looking to rock out to live music without needing to get dolled up. As it turns out, there's something for everyone on Main Street. And if you need a place for the night, check in at the Cambria Hotel in the heart of downtown Columbia.