South Carolina's Once-Quiet Columbia Neighborhood Is Now A Walkable Hub With A Thriving Nightlife

South Carolina's capital city may be easy to overlook for out-of-towners, but Southerners know Columbia can pack a punch. Situated between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach much like Darlington, and home to the University of South Carolina (USC) — not to be confused with USC in California — Columbia is typically seen as a rowdy student district known for tailgating and nights out in the local bar district, Five Points. However, Columbia offers more than college football and frat parties. In fact, Columbia, South Carolina, was one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations.

There is a lot of area to explore in Columbia, but there's one district in particular that is worth stopping in to see at any point in the day. Founded in 1786, Columbia's Main Street district was previously home to nothing but business buildings and professionals. These days, however, Main Street has evolved to offer day-to-night fun, from flourishing city markets to unforgettable nightlife. Whether you're stopping in to visit family, attending a USC football game, or just wanting to see what Columbia is all about, Main Street is a can't-miss area of Soda City.