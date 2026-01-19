Telluride's Classic 14er Is A Legendary San Juan Mountain Peak You've Likely Seen On A Beer Can

Hiking Wilson Peak is a challenging adventure — Telluride recommends this peak for experts only, as it involves Class 3 scrambling and is very exposed. It's possible to summit the mountain in one day via the Rock of Ages Trail, although this will take, on average, eight hours. As an out-and-back route, the hike is 9.6 miles and gains 3,835 feet of elevation. There are two nearby peaks, Mount Wilson and El Diente, and the route up Wilson Peak can be combined with these two.

San Juan Mountain Guides advises that a route for all three of these 14er peaks will take two to three days. Whichever route you choose, be aware that it will be a strenuous adventure; if you're unsure if your skills are up to the test, mountain guides are available and often provide the required climbing gear. At a minimum, a climbing helmet is strongly recommended.

If you aren't experienced in mountaineering, you can still admire Wilson Peak in a few different ways. You can see the mountain in the distance when driving on State Highway 145, between Placerville and the charming, old-school town of Rico. Uncover Colorado recommends enjoying the view of the peak from the top of the Telluride Ski Resort gondola. If you're traveling to this part of Colorado, keep in mind that Telluride's airport has the most expensive flights in the U.S., so it may be worth checking for deals or flying into another airport.