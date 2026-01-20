Europe's Capital Of Culture 2026 Is An Underrated Nordic City Filled With Arts, Shopping, And Saunas

The Nordic countries are popular destinations for nature and wilderness enthusiasts. Not only do the five countries have lakes galore and breathtaking ancient woodlands, but they also boast buzzing cities — and Sweden even claims the title of the country with the most islands in the world. When it comes to cultural getaways across the region, you could easily spend months exploring the urban centers, from ABBA capital Stockholm to Helsinki, steeped in maritime history and with its own UNESCO sea fortress.

But veer about 375 miles north of the Finnish capital, and you will find the underrated gateway to Northern Finland. Named one of the European Capitals of Culture for 2026, Oulu is not only a good base to enjoy untouched wilderness and waterways, but it is also a hub of contemporary arts, music, shopping, and traditional Finnish customs — from sauna bathing to salmiakki sipping.

While 2.6 million people visited Helsinki in 2024 alone, Oulu's airport welcomed 33,500 international visitors, making it an underrated Nordic getaway. While a trip to the great North of Finland (where Santa resides in his village in Lapland) may involve long, icy drives on remote roads, reaching Oulu is easy thanks to its international airport connecting it to Europe and beyond. Most major airlines, from American to United Airlines, plus Finland's national carrier Finnair, fly to Helsinki, where you can connect to Oulu in about one hour.