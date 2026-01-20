Europe's Capital Of Culture 2026 Is An Underrated Nordic City Filled With Arts, Shopping, And Saunas
The Nordic countries are popular destinations for nature and wilderness enthusiasts. Not only do the five countries have lakes galore and breathtaking ancient woodlands, but they also boast buzzing cities — and Sweden even claims the title of the country with the most islands in the world. When it comes to cultural getaways across the region, you could easily spend months exploring the urban centers, from ABBA capital Stockholm to Helsinki, steeped in maritime history and with its own UNESCO sea fortress.
But veer about 375 miles north of the Finnish capital, and you will find the underrated gateway to Northern Finland. Named one of the European Capitals of Culture for 2026, Oulu is not only a good base to enjoy untouched wilderness and waterways, but it is also a hub of contemporary arts, music, shopping, and traditional Finnish customs — from sauna bathing to salmiakki sipping.
While 2.6 million people visited Helsinki in 2024 alone, Oulu's airport welcomed 33,500 international visitors, making it an underrated Nordic getaway. While a trip to the great North of Finland (where Santa resides in his village in Lapland) may involve long, icy drives on remote roads, reaching Oulu is easy thanks to its international airport connecting it to Europe and beyond. Most major airlines, from American to United Airlines, plus Finland's national carrier Finnair, fly to Helsinki, where you can connect to Oulu in about one hour.
Where to enjoy arts, sightseeing, and shopping in Oulu
Start your day by grabbing a warm pastry at Puistola Bakery, nestled inside a historic strawberry-pink building. From there, walk about five minutes to the red-brick Oulu Market Hall, built in 1901. Not only is this historic building a popular place for a bowl of traditional salmon soup, but it's also a hub of shopping, from souvenirs to artisanal handicrafts of all kinds. The entrance to the market is guarded by the rotund mascot of the city, the "Toripolliisi," a 6.5-foot-tall bronze policeman figurine. A short walk away, the Photo North is a center for contemporary photography and arts, home to international exhibitions as well as events such as artist-led "photowalks" to discover the city's neighborhoods through a creative lens.
Across the river is the wooden neighborhood of Pikisaari, once a thriving cog of industry with woodmills, shipyards, distilleries, and granaries. Walk around the wooden houses or step inside the Sailor's Home Museum — free to visit but only open seasonally. Open year-round, the Valve Cultural Center hosts local and European arts programming, including touring theater productions, live music, and independent film screenings.
Melt your stress away in the city's traditional saunas
Oulu may not be the "iceberg capital" of the world with glaciers and fjords, but it sure does get freezing cold. December to mid-March are the coldest months, with temperatures as low as 6 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want to catch the Northern Lights, one of the best winter experiences worth travelling for, or enjoy the snowy landscapes, winter comes with its own perks.
One of these perks is indulging in a steaming hot sauna, a ubiquitous Finnish tradition dating back thousands of years. Most Finnish houses have their own private sauna (with an impressive 3.3 million saunas against a population of 5.6 million). But you can also enjoy this restorative tradition, often associated with health benefits like regulating blood pressure, improving circulation, and easing aches, across plenty of public saunas in Oulu. Whether you are after a floating sauna in the river in summertime, or a traditional public bath-style experience available year-round, such as Olosauna, there are plenty of options to pick from.
It is also common for hotels to have their saunas open to guests. Unlike hotel saunas, public saunas are usually higher standard and require an entry fee that can range from $15 to $30 per person. Still, if you want the option to roll out of your hotel bathrobe straight to the sauna, options like the upmarket Radisson Hotel and Original Sokos Hotel Arina, or the cheaper Scandic Oulu Station, all have their own saunas.