The 9 Best Winter Experiences To Travel For In Europe (Other Than Skiing)

If you like spending time in the mountains but don't enjoy the breakneck pace of skiing and snowboarding — or the slog of cross-country skiing — snowshoeing is a fantastic way to slow down and explore. If you've never used snowshoes before, all you need to know is that they are essentially extra-long, wide accessories that you strap to your boots, preventing your feet from sinking into deep snow. You can find snowshoe rentals at many ski resorts in Europe, and there may even be designated snowshoe trails that you can follow on your own. Some of the most famous snowshoe trails include the Cinque Torri in the Italian Dolomites and the Korouoma Canyon in Finnish Lapland.

If you enjoy long-distance hiking and don't mind the cold, consider booking a multi-day snowshoeing trip with tour operators like Dolomite Mountains, which offers an epic five-day journey along the high route of the Dolomites. This includes overnight stays in mountaintop refuges for a truly immersive experience. For something unique, look beyond the Alps to the Carpathian Mountains, where you can book a more budget-friendly three-night trip in Romania. The elevations are a bit lower, and you'll stay in guesthouses along the way. If you're new to snowshoeing and mountaineering in general, you may want to get your practice on a day trip. Check the offerings near where you're going; you could find surprising options, like a beginner-friendly snowshoeing tour that leaves from Madrid.