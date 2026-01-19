How To Avoid Looking Like A Tourist In Paris, According To Locals

In Paris, the line between being an "outsider" and a "temporary local" is drawn with a sharp silhouette and a polite "Bonjour." Sure, it's difficult to avoid a tourist tag when waiting in long lines for overpriced macarons or taking selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower, but for the rest of your trip, ditch the beret and oversized backpack to avoid being outed so easily.

Even if you fly the tourist flag with pride, it helps to adopt a few non-touristy behaviors so you can be a better guest in the French capital. Staying hip to the dress code and avoiding the obvious tourist attractions are just a few of the ways to blend in with the local crowd. There are also several behaviors to consider that can make a person stand out. These are especially important to know, as tourists' actions often annoy residents.

To help you avoid looking like a full-blown tourist in France, we looked at online blogs from experienced travelers and comments from Parisian locals about what to do and say to blend more seamlessly into the City of Light. The following are some of the looks, behaviors, and attitudes that you can adopt to fit in better with the local population. Ultimately, it might be difficult to hide your tourist status completely, but there is a more important goal to pursue: Strive to be a good tourist.