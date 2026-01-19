The 5 Best New Mexico National Parks And Monuments, According To Visitors

Although volcanoes are not commonly associated with New Mexico, the state's northern regions were once shaped by intense volcanic activity. One of the most striking remnants of this fiery geologic history is on display at Capulin Volcano National Monument, with an entry fee of $10 to $20. Located just south of the Colorado border, about 2.5 hours from Taos, the Capulin Volcano is one of North America's best-preserved examples of a cinder cone, a type of volcano with a cone-like shape, steep sides, and a defined crater.

Rising about 1,000 feet above the surrounding plains, the Capulin Volcano likely formed during an eruption that occurred around 60,000 years ago as part of the 8,000-square-mile Raton-Clayton Volcanic Field. While this field produced several volcanoes in what is today northern New Mexico, Capulin is the only one with a visible crater and clear "cinder cone" characteristics.

Reviews on Tripadvisor rave about Capulin's "amazing" views and "friendly and helpful" staff, with many noting how well the park's infrastructure preserves the volcano's delicate ecosystem while making it accessible and visitor-friendly. A standout feature is Volcano Road, which allows visitors to drive up and park right next to the crater rim. Of course, you can also explore the volcano on foot thanks to the park's many comprehensive trails that let you walk around the rim, explore preserved lava flows, and even climb down into the crater itself. The park's Visitor Center also offers informative indoor exhibits on Capulin Volcano's geology, ecology, and history.