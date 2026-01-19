This Private Bahamian Island Is A Hidden Gem Where Cruisers Can Snorkel And Soak Up Secluded Beaches

The Bahamas are known for their idyllic beach-filled scenery, but something that most people probably don't know isthat many of the islands in the country are privately owned. Some are owned by individual citizens or families, and others, like Half Moon Cay (also known as Little San Salvador), are owned by Carnival Corporation, the parent company of both Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line. Uninhabited and spanning around 6 square miles (most of it undeveloped), Half Moon Cay is a coveted stop on cruise itineraries.

This means that guests on Carnival or Holland America cruise lines are the only people who have access to this island. Although it is not the largest island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay is a hidden gem that was voted cruisers' favorite private island for an impressive two decades in a row by Porthole Cruise Magazine. Visitors here have numerous activities to choose from, from snorkeling to simply soaking up the sun on the island's beautiful beaches.

Half Moon Cay is located about 100 miles from the capital of Nassau, and the nearest islands are Eleuthera and Cat Island. The water is too shallow for cruise ships to dock here, so guests board tenders and, in fewer than 15 minutes, they arrive at a private island paradise. If you stay on the perimeter of the island, along the beaches and craggy shoreline, you wouldn't know that the interior hides a 700-acre saltwater lagoon. Here, and in other wild areas of the island, marine life and birds thrive undisturbed. Before setting sail, check out our list of the best travel hacks for The Bahamas. And if your cruise begins or ends in this island nation, ease into or out of your trip by booking one of the best resorts in The Bahamas.