This Private Bahamian Island Is A Hidden Gem Where Cruisers Can Snorkel And Soak Up Secluded Beaches
The Bahamas are known for their idyllic beach-filled scenery, but something that most people probably don't know isthat many of the islands in the country are privately owned. Some are owned by individual citizens or families, and others, like Half Moon Cay (also known as Little San Salvador), are owned by Carnival Corporation, the parent company of both Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line. Uninhabited and spanning around 6 square miles (most of it undeveloped), Half Moon Cay is a coveted stop on cruise itineraries.
This means that guests on Carnival or Holland America cruise lines are the only people who have access to this island. Although it is not the largest island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay is a hidden gem that was voted cruisers' favorite private island for an impressive two decades in a row by Porthole Cruise Magazine. Visitors here have numerous activities to choose from, from snorkeling to simply soaking up the sun on the island's beautiful beaches.
Half Moon Cay is located about 100 miles from the capital of Nassau, and the nearest islands are Eleuthera and Cat Island. The water is too shallow for cruise ships to dock here, so guests board tenders and, in fewer than 15 minutes, they arrive at a private island paradise. If you stay on the perimeter of the island, along the beaches and craggy shoreline, you wouldn't know that the interior hides a 700-acre saltwater lagoon. Here, and in other wild areas of the island, marine life and birds thrive undisturbed. Before setting sail, check out our list of the best travel hacks for The Bahamas. And if your cruise begins or ends in this island nation, ease into or out of your trip by booking one of the best resorts in The Bahamas.
Snorkeling and beaches at Half Moon Cay
Cruises can be busy, with daily shore excursions and tons of onboard activities. Many cruisers welcome the opportunity to simply relax on a sugar-sand beach and wade into clear blue water with comparatively few people around. For Half Moon Cay, there are two organized shore excursions to view marine life, and it's also possible to snorkel on your own.
On the 45-minute Stingray Adventure excursion, guests are transported to a lagoon that is enclosed so no other marine life can get in. You store belongings in a locker, put on the provided snorkel gear, and stand in water with stingrays swimming around you. While some Carnival customers praise the experience for its uniqueness, others warn that stingrays may not appear on their excursions due to cold weather or that there is a lack of snorkeling equipment for all members of the trip. For the chance to encounter more sea creatures, book the Half Moon Cay Snorkel by Boat excursion (ages 10 and up). The cruise line provides snorkel gear and takes guests on a short boat ride to a coral reef. It's possible to see needlefish and peacock flounder, as well as sea urchins, green sea turtles, and Caribbean reef squid.
Just kicking back on a secluded beach on this private island is an option, too. Half Moon Beach is the main draw, but you'd do well to wander the island for a less-crowded spot on the sand. In the more populated areas, you can flop into a hammock, rent an umbrella, or splurge on a $720 cabana (at the time of writing). "It is expensive, wrote one patron on Carnival's website, "but if you have a group of people chip in and book one."
More fun activities on Half Moon Cay
There are plenty of other options for activities on Half Moon Cay. To be on the water without getting too wet, you could take a kayak or a paddleboard for a spin on the waves. For a bit more adrenaline, visitors can also rent a Jet Ski. Although many cruise guests opt for water-based activities, taking a nature walk or bicycling around the island are wonderful ways to explore beyond the shoreline. If you're traveling with children, keep in mind that there's a playground as well as a splash pad so kids can cool off without wading into the ocean. An island tram tour is also a low-key way to cover ground.
A very special way to experience the island is on horseback. The Horseback Riding by Land & Sea excursion gives visitors a chance to ride to one of the highest points on the island and then stride in the water. The staff will swap the leather saddles and reins for pad-and-rope halters so guests can splash in the surf astride their horses. To take part in the experience, participants must be 10 or older and weigh no more than 225 pounds.
There are retail spots to buy straw items and other souvenirs (a postcard is an idea that never goes out of fashion). The island has a single, small post office where you can mail them.