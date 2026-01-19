Between Fort Wayne And Columbus Is A Charming Midwest Village Known For Its Rich Football History

Classic vacation planning has always extended to special events. From birthday parties to anniversaries, honeymoons, and even babymoons, celebration and travel have long gone hand-in-hand. But now, more and more people are jet-setting to far-off destinations for specific experiences, from energetic concerts and Michelin-starred dining to thrilling sports games. In fact, a study released by global research agency GSIQ titled "Sports Tourists: Travelling With Passion" reveals that, in the next few years, sports tourism is expected to grow by as much as 63%.

The heartland of the United States is filled with exhilarating stadiums to visit, whether tailgating at historic Midwest stadiums that are on every football fan's bucket list or taking in America's pastime with a hot dog and a beer. On top of that, the Midwest is the heart of college football tradition and rivalry. But the sports lore extends beyond the games, with attractions like the National Art Museum of Sport collection, Olympic training sites, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame attracting sports lovers as well.

One such place is Ada, Ohio, nicknamed the Football Capital of the World. This charming Midwest village is best known for being home to Wilson Sporting Goods, the company that manufactures footballs for the NFL. However, there are plenty of other ways that Ada stands out, from its historic landmarks to its small-town warmth, making it a meaningful stop for those looking to experience where America's favorite sport truly begins.