Between Fort Wayne And Columbus Is A Charming Midwest Village Known For Its Rich Football History
Classic vacation planning has always extended to special events. From birthday parties to anniversaries, honeymoons, and even babymoons, celebration and travel have long gone hand-in-hand. But now, more and more people are jet-setting to far-off destinations for specific experiences, from energetic concerts and Michelin-starred dining to thrilling sports games. In fact, a study released by global research agency GSIQ titled "Sports Tourists: Travelling With Passion" reveals that, in the next few years, sports tourism is expected to grow by as much as 63%.
The heartland of the United States is filled with exhilarating stadiums to visit, whether tailgating at historic Midwest stadiums that are on every football fan's bucket list or taking in America's pastime with a hot dog and a beer. On top of that, the Midwest is the heart of college football tradition and rivalry. But the sports lore extends beyond the games, with attractions like the National Art Museum of Sport collection, Olympic training sites, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame attracting sports lovers as well.
One such place is Ada, Ohio, nicknamed the Football Capital of the World. This charming Midwest village is best known for being home to Wilson Sporting Goods, the company that manufactures footballs for the NFL. However, there are plenty of other ways that Ada stands out, from its historic landmarks to its small-town warmth, making it a meaningful stop for those looking to experience where America's favorite sport truly begins.
Why is Ada the Football Capital of the World?
Nestled between the dynamic and underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Columbus, often overlooked despite being both Ohio's capital and a hot new foodie destination full of international flavors, Ada has made a name for itself by crafting the Official Football of the NFL. Located just an hour and a half northwest of the capital (or a three-hour drive from Indianapolis), travelers can fly into a nearby airport and embark on a short road trip or simply drive from anywhere in the contiguous United States.
Wilson Sporting Goods remains the town's biggest attraction. The factory has been handcrafting balls in Ada since 1955, in a building that got its start with Ohio-Kentucky Manufacturing Co. in the 1930s. Now, more than 500,000 footballs are produced each year — including those used in the iconic Super Bowl. The curated process involves cutting pieces of cowhide to the proper size and stamping the pebbled leather for authenticity, before sewing, steaming, and lacing them up with precision.
Visitors can see these handcrafted techniques in action during $15 factory tours offered on weekdays, then visit the factory's on-site museum showcasing football memorabilia that dates all the way back to the 1940s. Before leaving, pick up a football of your own from the gift shop. In addition to the factory, Ada hosts the Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival each August, complete with football-making demonstrations, live music, food trucks, the famous football drop, and plenty of hometown spirit.
What to do in Ada, Ohio
While the Wilson Sporting Goods factory is the main attraction, Ada offers other hot spots to keep visitors entertained on their trip. Stay at The Inn at Ohio Northern University to experience the energy of this charming college town, putting both Midwest hospitality and the local sights right at your fingertips. On campus, cheer on the Polar Bears in a Division III football game, learn about the history of medicine in the region at the Pierstorf Family Pharmacy Museum, explore creativity at Elzay Gallery of Art, or get some fresh air while making your way around the 2.5-mile Green Monster fitness path.
The ONU campus is mere minutes away from Ada's quaint downtown area. Catch a modern flick at the intimate Ada Theatre, whose historic exterior maintains a vintage feel. Some other popular spots include the War Memorial Park, where travelers can enjoy moments of quiet reflection or a high school football game, and the historic Ada Passenger Depot train station, where a Pennsylvania Railroad caboose sits out front. In the summer, when the weather is warm, cool off at the Ada public swimming pool or let the kids play in the water-based splash park. Or, for a truly unique experience, set out on the Old Order Amish Road Tour to learn about Amish culture with a visit to a working farm and a ride in a horse-drawn buggy.