The 5 Snowiest States In America For White Winters And Holiday Seasons

If snow is what you're after this winter season, then know this: There are some states much more likely to deliver. Yep, while the sun-kissed lands of Florida bask in average daily temperatures pushing 75 degrees Fahrenheit throughout December, there is snow falling by the blizzard load in other corners of the United States. But which state sees the most? Where all but guarantees a white winter and snowed-in holiday season?

This guide has the answer. It drills down into data taken from World Population Review and USA.com — and sourced from over 18,000 weather stations across the country, no less — to reveal the spots that get the most white stuff of all. Specifically, it pinpoints the five states with the overall highest average annual snowfall counts up until 2010.

It's a must-read for anyone looking to ski the pistes or get cozy beside the fire while a snowstorm blows outside, especially since these snow-covered states are tempting travel prospects in their own right. Yep, from the breathtaking parks, mountains, and wildlife of Alaska, America's least-visited state, to the iconic ski fields of Colorado, to the forest-clad mountains of New England, there's plenty to stoke winter wanderlust here.