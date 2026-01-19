Between Central Park And The Empire State Building Is New York City's Free Entry Cathedral With Ethereal Views

Even in a city as notoriously expensive as New York, the old adage applies: the best things in life are free. You can sift through the tomes in the New York Public Library, take in the mesmerizing natural beauty of Central Park, or stroll the High Line, NYC's most iconic urban trail with unmatched vistas, all without spending a penny. Among these fee-free attractions is one that features ethereal views and embodies the city's history: St. Patrick's Cathedral.

This landmark in the center of the city is located at about the mid-point between Central Park and the Empire State Building, America's happiest tourist attraction. It occupies an entire block in Midtown sandwiched between 50th and 51st Streets and Madison and 5th Avenues. Not to be confused with the The Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Nolita (of "Godfather" movie franchise fame), the "new" St. Patrick's dates back to 1858. As a place of worship, entry to St. Patrick's Cathedral is free of charge to any and all who want to attend the scheduled Roman Catholic mass. But you can also just walk in whenever the heavy bronze doors, a majestic feat of design themselves weighing over 9,000 pounds, are open.

The building's Neo-Gothic architecture features buttresses and tall spires reminiscent of the gorgeous churches of France. Indeed, its ideator, Archbishop Hughes, sought to create for his worshippers not only the "the most beautiful Gothic Cathedral in the New World," but a place that would become "the heart of the city". While any bystander can take in the splendor of St. Patrick's white marble facade against the modern New York skyscrapers, those who step inside are rewarded with priceless views.