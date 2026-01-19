Nestled In The Heart Of Phoenix Is An Eclectic Playground Of Outdoor Rooms, Art, And Dining Delights

It's difficult to categorize The Pemberton, a revitalized landmark on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. Like the Vanderbilt in Newport, Rhode Island, it's a historic home adapted for modern use, and like Wynwood Walls, an artsy gem in one of Miami's most walkable neighborhoods, it's an urban art hotspot showcasing the work of creatives from around the world. But The Pemberton also serves craft cocktails and globally inspired dishes, stages live music, and hosts special events from karaoke to drag shows. Perhaps the best way to describe it is as an eclectic indoor-outdoor playground where visitors can enjoy art in its many forms.

"I love Phoenix, I love the Valley, I love Arizona, and I wanted to provide a 'gift' to the community," said Jonathon Vento, The Pemberton's creator, "a place where everyone feels welcome and all walks of life can enjoy and escape the negativity in the world." Vento is the founder of True North Studio, the real estate firm that developed the property. Its focal point, a two-story brick house, dates back to 1920. It was originally constructed for Sarah Pemberton, the widow of the one-time president of Phoenix Light & Fuel. It served as a private residence through the 1970s, then was converted to offices, and was finally sold to Vento's firm in 2018.

True North Studio turned the place into a creative hub and gathering spot, inviting artists to adorn outdoor walls with murals, then bringing in musicians, food trucks, and pop-up shops for evening entertainment. The Pemberton closed in 2024, only to reopen with a colorful new look in 2025. Vento's updated iteration of the landmark features, in his words, "10 bars, 1,000 plants, and works by 100 artists."