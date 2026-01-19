Nestled In The Heart Of Phoenix Is An Eclectic Playground Of Outdoor Rooms, Art, And Dining Delights
It's difficult to categorize The Pemberton, a revitalized landmark on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. Like the Vanderbilt in Newport, Rhode Island, it's a historic home adapted for modern use, and like Wynwood Walls, an artsy gem in one of Miami's most walkable neighborhoods, it's an urban art hotspot showcasing the work of creatives from around the world. But The Pemberton also serves craft cocktails and globally inspired dishes, stages live music, and hosts special events from karaoke to drag shows. Perhaps the best way to describe it is as an eclectic indoor-outdoor playground where visitors can enjoy art in its many forms.
"I love Phoenix, I love the Valley, I love Arizona, and I wanted to provide a 'gift' to the community," said Jonathon Vento, The Pemberton's creator, "a place where everyone feels welcome and all walks of life can enjoy and escape the negativity in the world." Vento is the founder of True North Studio, the real estate firm that developed the property. Its focal point, a two-story brick house, dates back to 1920. It was originally constructed for Sarah Pemberton, the widow of the one-time president of Phoenix Light & Fuel. It served as a private residence through the 1970s, then was converted to offices, and was finally sold to Vento's firm in 2018.
True North Studio turned the place into a creative hub and gathering spot, inviting artists to adorn outdoor walls with murals, then bringing in musicians, food trucks, and pop-up shops for evening entertainment. The Pemberton closed in 2024, only to reopen with a colorful new look in 2025. Vento's updated iteration of the landmark features, in his words, "10 bars, 1,000 plants, and works by 100 artists."
Discover The Pemberton, downtown's creative hub
The Pemberton's reimagined design features themed areas inside and out. Different outdoor "zones" include an Icelandic-style campground, an Italian beach club, a Tokyo alley, a retro-inspired Palm Springs resort for a healthy dose of sixties nostalgia, and more. Instead of food trucks, the new Pemberton has vintage trailers that serve as kitchens and bars for the property's various spaces. Whichever zone they're in, guests can order food and drinks from waitstaff and enjoy the ambience. "I want Pemberton 2.0 to feel like escapism, a place where you can set your troubles aside and be inspired," said Vento.
The venue's visually striking spaces are indeed framed by one thousand plants — including lemon, orange, and peach trees — and enlivened by the murals and installations of a stable of artists. Live music and DJ-spun tunes add to the atmosphere, like during Noche de Rumba, a "Latin nightlife experience" set to the beat of reggaeton, salsa, cumbia, and bachata. "Love the art and the many different lounges with different motifs," said one reviewer on OpenTable. "This place is like a mini-Coachella," said another, referring to the famed art and music festival that takes place every April in Southern California.
Adults ages 21 and up are welcome at The Pemberton, which is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with extended and earlier hours during the weekend. Local food vendors change every week; check The Pemberton's Instagram for details. Reservations are suggested for tables, and tickets may be required for special events. See The Pemberton's calendar for information on upcoming happenings. The venue is located less than 15 minutes away by car from Phoenix International Airport.