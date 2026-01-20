New York's 5 Best Underrated Destinations In The Adirondack Mountains
There's a region in the continental United States that features lakes, waterfalls, mountains, and hiking trails, comprising a bonanza of outdoor fun that's hard to categorize. Your instincts might point to Yosemite or Yellowstone. Both good guesses, but both wrong. Those destinations may have their own magnetism, but they're often unexpectedly outshone by New York's Adirondack Mountains, the state's awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. The massive, 9,100-square-mile collection of peaks is home to some marquee destinations like Lake Placid, one of the most beautiful small towns in New York. Yet, there are five underrated destinations within the mountains that are worthy of closer inspection.
The region's geological diversity was created 5 million years ago, when glaciers carved the area into the undulating landscape that now cuts a jagged figure into the state's landscape, with mountains lining the horizon as travelers make the four-and-a-half-hour trip up from New York City. This unique bit of geographic history creates a dome of mountains, rather than a spine that runs in sequence like the Rocky Mountains. Those peaks, over 100 in total, combine with ponds, lakes, and brilliant vistas to create an embarrassment of outdoor riches.
If you've had your fill of Lake Placid's small-town feel or Lake George's endless beauty and recreation, there's still plenty more to see. From gem-like lakes to small towns with plenty of character, the Adirondacks have underappreciated destinations that crowds haven't discovered yet. We've consulted a wealth of blogs and review sites to find destinations that earn high marks yet see limited visitors — go there, quickly, before the rest of the travel world catches on.
See the cosmos at Tupper Lake
It may seem a bit contradictory, but New York is a great place to stargaze. Well, not the city. But Tupper Lake, a small village hugging Raquette Pond, offers some of the darkest skies in the region. The locals, as a result, have a knack for craning their necks up at the night sky. Consider it the center of the Adirondack's telescope-hugging universe, so to speak. The area's eponymous Sky Center and Observatory calls Tupper Lake home. Those who like to keep things Earth-bound can fill their plate with the local fare.
The village's gastronomic scene runs the gamut from family-friendly venues to more intimate ones like The Woodshed on Park, which offers comfort food and cocktails in a space designed for smaller groups, only allowing groups of up to six people to book a reservation. Those looking for something a bit more blue-collar and eclectic should head to Spruce and Hemlock, a bakery and deli that also doubles as a gift store. It's the ideal place to grab a wrap and some Adirondack swag.
Want to learn more about the surrounding wilderness? The Wild Center provides a one-stop destination for learning everything you can about the Adirondack Mountains. Its indoor and outdoor exhibits — including adorable otters — offer a broad look at the mountains' wildlife and ecosystem. Pair it with a 2-mile climb up Mount Arab's historic fire tower to get the best views of Tupper Lake.
Check out the Ausable Chasm in the offseason
Some destinations offer a narrow band of attractions, all within a small niche. Others, by contrast, seem to offer everything in ample doses. Ausable Chasm, often called the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," covers most of any adrenaline junky's needs, without being overwhelming. The canyon, up to 500 feet deep in some locations and carved into sandstone, formed when the glacier that formed the Adirondack Mountains melted. The chasm also has a pedigree, becoming one of the nation's first tourist attractions when it opened in 1870 just as the dust was settling from the Civil War. The early founders knew there was plenty to see.
Rainbow Falls, a 91-foot cascade at the top of the Ausable Chasm, offers a perfect introduction to what awaits. The usual megamix of surf and turf outdoor adventure awaits. Rafting, tubing, hiking, rafting, and rock climbing are all available, as you'd expect. The true wonder arrives when you traverse the canyon on foot, holding onto the railings as you see the layers of sandstone stacked atop each other. It may often be compared to its counterpart out west, but after you see it up close, you'll realize the Ausable Chasm is its own sort of destination.
Ausable Chasm isn't exactly undiscovered or off the radar. Summers prove quite the opposite. But it does suffer from seasonality, which most smart travelers see as an opportunity. Stop by in the winter, when hikes require spikes or snowshoes, and biking trails become ski treks.
Hike to see Ampersand Mountain's stunning views
Outside the usual summer rush, the Adirondack Mountains offer a stunning, colorful display in the autumn. Nature puts on a psychedelic show of its changing leaves, and every normal visitor would want a full peek at the results. The only problem is finding a worthy view. Ampersand Mountain offers a full-on dose of the multicolored vista, unobstructed by neighboring peaks. It also offers a chance to stay at Saranac Lake, an overlooked but beautiful small New York town.
The 5.4-mile round-trip hike to the top reaches an elevation of 3,353 feet. The trek itself starts off relatively easily, traversing a forest and boardwalk with minimal difficulty. Climbing past the demolished remnants of a defunct fire observer's cabin, things change. The path becomes steep, turning into a slippery, rocky path. Then, a cross through a collection of giant boulders the size of houses. If it sounds somewhat strenuous, good. The path's tricky nature filters potential visitors and keeps crowds at bay, leaving decent odds you'll have less company when surveying the surrounding landscape.
Long Lake's cornucopia of fun
The Adirondack's small mountain towns offer a constellation of potential destinations, each with its own vibe and culture. Long Lake, the most utilitarian of them all, offers a wide variety of activities without sacrificing quality. The small community of 648 outdoes its diminutive size thanks to its proximity to the geographic center of Adirondack Park, covering 448 square miles of territory. Within that area, and just outside it, lie waterfalls, parks, recreation areas, and mountains. You'll have a hard time deciding which to visit. So here's a bit of help.
At the heart of any visit lies Long Lake itself, a 152-acre body of water that lives up to its name. It's a perfect location for some water-based fun, like fishing or kayaking. Those who want some more active water should hit Buttermilk Falls, which can be viewed via a short trail suitable for most skill levels. The community also has its own version of an old-timey general store, called Hoss's Country Corner, which has furnished the community with all the basics for three generations. If seeing the Adirondacks from ground level isn't enough, hop aboard Long Lake's Helms Aero Service, which offers 20-minute airplane rides through the skies above, giving the ultimate panoramic view of the area.
Cranberry Lake's outdoor adventures
Cranberry Lake is surrounded by large wilderness areas, making its sense of remote detachment a major draw. The gateway to paddling, hiking, snowmobiling, or simply solitude, offers a counterweight to the crowds you'll find at other Adirondack hot spots. The lake itself is massive, the region's third-largest at 7,000 acres, its jagged shore dotted with islands and coves that make it ideal for canoeing and kayaking. For a miniature version of the lake, head over to Tooley Pond, about 15 minutes away. The relatively bucolic calm offers an even bigger dose of relaxation and detachment.
Beyond the water, the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest and nearby Five Ponds Wilderness offer some of the wildest terrain in the area, largely untouched by human hands. It's paradise for travelers who'd rather, for whatever reason, be left alone. The adventurous types with a bit more stamina can find even more food at the Cranberry Lake 50. The trail hugs the lake's 50-mile shore, passing through smaller communities along the way.
Methodology
While the Adirondacks aren't necessarily obscure, they're certainly big enough to hide a few gems. To create this list, we looked at a broad swath of destinations in the upstate New York haven, comparing their offerings to the number and quality of online reviews. It's not hard to find places in the Adirondacks with excellent reviews, but the underrated picks above don't see quite as many visitors as their more popular neighbors. That means you should be able to find some peace and quiet while out exploring this striking part of the United States.