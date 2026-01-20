New York's 5 Best Underrated Destinations In The Adirondack Mountains

There's a region in the continental United States that features lakes, waterfalls, mountains, and hiking trails, comprising a bonanza of outdoor fun that's hard to categorize. Your instincts might point to Yosemite or Yellowstone. Both good guesses, but both wrong. Those destinations may have their own magnetism, but they're often unexpectedly outshone by New York's Adirondack Mountains, the state's awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. The massive, 9,100-square-mile collection of peaks is home to some marquee destinations like Lake Placid, one of the most beautiful small towns in New York. Yet, there are five underrated destinations within the mountains that are worthy of closer inspection.

The region's geological diversity was created 5 million years ago, when glaciers carved the area into the undulating landscape that now cuts a jagged figure into the state's landscape, with mountains lining the horizon as travelers make the four-and-a-half-hour trip up from New York City. This unique bit of geographic history creates a dome of mountains, rather than a spine that runs in sequence like the Rocky Mountains. Those peaks, over 100 in total, combine with ponds, lakes, and brilliant vistas to create an embarrassment of outdoor riches.

If you've had your fill of Lake Placid's small-town feel or Lake George's endless beauty and recreation, there's still plenty more to see. From gem-like lakes to small towns with plenty of character, the Adirondacks have underappreciated destinations that crowds haven't discovered yet. We've consulted a wealth of blogs and review sites to find destinations that earn high marks yet see limited visitors — go there, quickly, before the rest of the travel world catches on.