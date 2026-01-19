Minnesota's Island-Hopping Canoe Trail Traverses Miles Of Peaceful Lake Terrain

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so experiencing lake life and getting out on the water are essential on any trip to the North Star State. Head to the far northern part of Minnesota to the remote Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and set off on one of the 1,200 miles of canoe routes in this huge wilderness area. Whether you're a newbie to canoeing in the Boundary Waters or a seasoned pro after excellent fishing, the Seagull to Saganaga Loop is one of the best options for a short trip into the wild.

The Seagull to Saganaga Loop is 19.4 miles — while you can technically do it in one (very long) day, Seagull Outfitters recommends spending three to five days on the loop to fully enjoy it. From Entry Point No. 54 on Seagull Lake, paddle down and traverse either a 31-rod or 101-rod portage to reach Alpine Lake. From here, it's a 45-rod portage from Alpine to Red Rock Lake, where, after a short 9-rod portage to Red Rock Bay, you'll finally reach Saganaga Lake. After paddling on this vast, mighty body of water, you'll head back down the channel to Seagull Lake and your starting point. You can also do the loop in the opposite direction.

One of the prettiest features of this route is the vast number of islands you'll encounter on these lakes. Seagull Lake has over 100 islands that are 1 acre or more, and there are many islands in the middle of Alpine Lake. Seagull Outfitters notes that the islands on Saganaga Lake are "countless" and recommends having your map close by.