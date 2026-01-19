Wrightsville Beach's Top-Rated Seafood Market Is A Fresh Favorite Locals Can't Stop Talking About

The "Seafood Capital of the Carolinas" might be Hampstead, but a breezy 30-minute drive down the North Carolina coast will bring you to the city's best competitor, Wrightsville Beach. Not only does the seaside town ooze with summer charm year-round, but it is also home to one of the most beloved seafood markets in the area, Motts Channel Seafood. In fact, with over 500 reviews on Google, customers have rated it 4.8 stars as of this writing, saying that the seafood is fresh, the place is easy to find, and it even sells cool merchandise.

A family-owned and operated business, the market's been around for more than three decades. Gene Long, the owner, catches some of his own product and also sells what local fishermen have caught. Long admits that it was the kind of place that fell into his lap by pure luck, and his customers are thrilled it did. From flounder and swordfish to red snapper and crabmeat, Motts Channel Seafood has it all. The knowledgeable family is always happy to offer cooking tips and preparation advice — as Alison (Long's wife) has made many local TV appearances — making the market feel less like a store and more like a trusted local resource. In a town known for its sea and solitude, it's the salty waters that bring this shop its well-earned buzz.