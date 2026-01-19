Wrightsville Beach's Top-Rated Seafood Market Is A Fresh Favorite Locals Can't Stop Talking About
The "Seafood Capital of the Carolinas" might be Hampstead, but a breezy 30-minute drive down the North Carolina coast will bring you to the city's best competitor, Wrightsville Beach. Not only does the seaside town ooze with summer charm year-round, but it is also home to one of the most beloved seafood markets in the area, Motts Channel Seafood. In fact, with over 500 reviews on Google, customers have rated it 4.8 stars as of this writing, saying that the seafood is fresh, the place is easy to find, and it even sells cool merchandise.
A family-owned and operated business, the market's been around for more than three decades. Gene Long, the owner, catches some of his own product and also sells what local fishermen have caught. Long admits that it was the kind of place that fell into his lap by pure luck, and his customers are thrilled it did. From flounder and swordfish to red snapper and crabmeat, Motts Channel Seafood has it all. The knowledgeable family is always happy to offer cooking tips and preparation advice — as Alison (Long's wife) has made many local TV appearances — making the market feel less like a store and more like a trusted local resource. In a town known for its sea and solitude, it's the salty waters that bring this shop its well-earned buzz.
Why Motts Channel Seafood is so beloved
Customers on Yelp rave about the freshness Motts Channel Seafood offers, its beautiful displays of tuna, oysters, and crabmeat, as well as its reasonable prices. Of course, a market that's been open for more than 30 years has to have all of these ingredients for patrons to stay loyal, and it also ensures you aren't missing anything in your kitchen.
When visitors step inside Motts, they can buy budget-friendly items for $40 to make meals that serve four people. Its four-for-$40 deals page includes videos of the recipes Alison Long has shared on local television, so you can follow along and bring them right to your dining room table. She has instructions to make meals such as roasted pepper Mahi with roasted corn, or shrimp burgers with Asian slaw and sriracha aioli, with a side of sweet potato fries, for just $10 per person.
It wouldn't be your favorite mom-and-pop without community love, and Motts does just that. The store also proudly supports the American Heart Association, as Gene and Alison Long attend events, donate money, and provide a link for those visiting their website to donate, as well. Straight from the docks to the freezer to the retail counter, Motts is a staple of the Wrightsville Beach town center. Want to visit more areas around Wrightsville? Check out our feature on North Carolina's quiet island just outside of the beach town, offering sea oats and surf.