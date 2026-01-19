Tacoma's Quiet Island Suburb Is A Washington Paradise For Retirees To Beach Picnic, Paddle, And Fish

Tacoma, Washington, situated next to Seattle, is a dynamic city that's set along the waters of the stunning Puget Sound. It has it all — restaurants, arts, sports teams, and access to a multitude of islands for a quiet escape. If you're seeking more quiet than the hustle and bustle of city living in your retirement years, the San Juan Islands are an attractive option. While the wildly underrated outdoor paradise of Lopez Island or the Whidbey and Camano Islands are beautiful, they can be difficult to get to, involving ferry crossings or taking hours to reach. Most have also seen significant population growth over the last few decades. However, don't lose hope because there's one quiet island paradise left that may check all of the boxes on your wish list — the Tacoma suburb of Fox Island.

Fox Island is rural, but it's surprisingly easy to access. From Tacoma, it's a 30-minute drive over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, through Gig Harbor, and then over the Fox Island Bridge. From Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it's around a 40-mile drive, which takes about an hour. Residents describe driving over the Fox Island Bridge in reverent tones, recounting the amazing vistas of Mount Rainier off to the right, the Olympic Mountains to the left, and the comfort of knowing an island paradise awaits them on the other side.

The island itself spans 6.4 miles and has around 3,300 residents. It's notably mostly devoid of any commercial businesses, with residents taking the short 8-mile trip to Gig Harbor when the need arises. A quiet, idyllic oasis is what you'll find here, with a leisurely pace of life and easy access to the wondrous nature that surrounds and peaceful outdoor activities.