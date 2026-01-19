Tacoma's Quiet Island Suburb Is A Washington Paradise For Retirees To Beach Picnic, Paddle, And Fish
Tacoma, Washington, situated next to Seattle, is a dynamic city that's set along the waters of the stunning Puget Sound. It has it all — restaurants, arts, sports teams, and access to a multitude of islands for a quiet escape. If you're seeking more quiet than the hustle and bustle of city living in your retirement years, the San Juan Islands are an attractive option. While the wildly underrated outdoor paradise of Lopez Island or the Whidbey and Camano Islands are beautiful, they can be difficult to get to, involving ferry crossings or taking hours to reach. Most have also seen significant population growth over the last few decades. However, don't lose hope because there's one quiet island paradise left that may check all of the boxes on your wish list — the Tacoma suburb of Fox Island.
Fox Island is rural, but it's surprisingly easy to access. From Tacoma, it's a 30-minute drive over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, through Gig Harbor, and then over the Fox Island Bridge. From Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it's around a 40-mile drive, which takes about an hour. Residents describe driving over the Fox Island Bridge in reverent tones, recounting the amazing vistas of Mount Rainier off to the right, the Olympic Mountains to the left, and the comfort of knowing an island paradise awaits them on the other side.
The island itself spans 6.4 miles and has around 3,300 residents. It's notably mostly devoid of any commercial businesses, with residents taking the short 8-mile trip to Gig Harbor when the need arises. A quiet, idyllic oasis is what you'll find here, with a leisurely pace of life and easy access to the wondrous nature that surrounds and peaceful outdoor activities.
Outdoor activities on Fox Island, Washington
Fox Island has a unique feature that anglers love called the Fishing Pier. This 1,200 square foot, handicap accessible structure juts off the eastern tip of the island into a portion of Puget Sound known as the Tacoma Narrows. Salmon is the primary catch to be had, but bottom fishing and crabbing are also popular. The pier is attached to a 5.5-acre park, which provides restrooms, a picnic area, and beach access.
Puget Sound is a mecca for paddlers, with locations like Saddlebag Island, Washington's tranquil boat-in only island park. Fox Island is no exception to the rule. Kayaking the 11-mile paddling trail around the island is considered a classic route in the South Puget Sound. Fox Island is also a great jumping-off point for journeys west across Carr Inlet to Penrose Point, or east across Hale Passage into Wollochet Bay. More relaxed paddles are also available, with the waters around Tanglewood Island, off the DeMolay Sandspit, and the small inlets around the Fox Island Bridge ideal spots to kayak and paddleboard at your leisure. The Fox Island Bridge is also the location of the public boat ramp, and non-motorized watercraft can be launched from the DeMolay Sandspit and the beach at the Fishing Pier.
On those days when you don't feel like fishing or paddling and just want to relax with a waterside picnic, head to the Fishing Pier or the Tacoma DeMolay Sandspit Nature Preserve (also called Bella Bella Beach). They're both great spots to relax with friends, enjoy good food, exercise the dog, and take in fantastic views. You may even spot a pod of orcas as they travel through the Puget Sound waters.
What it's like to retire to Fox Island, Washington
Fox Island is a coveted location for many retirees. It's rich in rural, island splendor while being easy to access and in close proximity to the charming 'maritime city' of Gig Harbor for amenities and services. With less than 1,600 homes on the island, zoning laws that slow or prevent expansion, and extremely low turnover, it can take some patience and not a little bit of money to secure a golden years residence here. The current median home value is 1.2 million. Due to the geography of the island, being about 5 miles long with a higher elevation spine that runs along its length, many of the homes have phenomenal water views. You don't have to live right on the shore to partake in the brilliant scenery.
For those for whom this is in reach, Fox Island is much more than a property with a seascape; it's a vibrant and interconnected community. The residents are proud of their island, and you'll frequently see cars sporting a "FI" bumper sticker to tout this fact. Events, classes, picnics, and plays are held at the Nichols Community Center. It also has walking trails and a playground. The Fox Island Yacht Club (FIYC) hosts a music festival in the summer that is open to the public and has events throughout the year. All in all, Fox Island is described by its residents as friendly, a place where people say "hi" to each other, and as a home that they can never see leaving.